Braskem Honored to Receive Responsible Care® Awards by the American Chemistry Council

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

ACC's Responsible Care Awards Recognize Outstanding and Innovative Work Among Chemical Companies

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, June 3, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braskem (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) ("Company"), the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas and leading producer of biopolymers in the world, announces it has been named a multiple 2021 Responsible Care awardee by the American Chemistry Council (ACC) for the Company's Outstanding COVID-19 Response Efforts and excellent Facility Safety performance. Responsible Care awards recognize outstanding and innovative work among chemical companies on their journey towards safe chemicals management and performance excellence.  Five Braskem production facility sites throughout the U.S. received Facility Safety Award Certificates of Excellence including; Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, Neal, West Virginia., Seadrift and Oyster Creek, Texas, as well as the Company's Innovation & Technology Center located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Braskem_Logo.jpg

"Braskem is honored to be a Responsible Care Facility Safety Award recipient as this is a true testament to our team's continuous commitment to health, safety, and the environment," says Susan Gluodenis, Braskem Global Quality Leader. "I am proud to be a part of an organization that holds these principles at the utmost importance and I look forward to continuing improvements in operations and enhancing our safety efforts."

"Being honored with both awards demonstrates Braskem's willingness to push the limit of what's possible to protect our team, surrounding communities, and the environment, especially while presented with the unprecedented challenges associated with successfully navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. We are immensely grateful the ACC has recognized Braskem, for the tremendous efforts of our teams across the U.S.," says Brian Hughes, Braskem U.S. Quality Assurance and Responsible Care® Coordinator.

ACC Outstanding COVID-19 Response Efforts Award

In 2021, the ACC developed its new Outstanding COVID-19 Response Efforts Award recognizing exemplary efforts from ACC members and Responsible Care Partner companies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fifteen ACC member companies and four Responsible Care Partner companies received this award.

Braskem deployed a range of measures across its manufacturing plants in Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia to secure the supply of essential grades of polypropylene polymers for the production of respiratory masks, protective medical gowns, and other protective material. In parallel, Braskem positioned 'live-in' manufacturing teams in both West Virginia and Pennsylvania operating in isolation for 28-days to help ensure the health and safety of its team members who were working as an essential service throughout this crisis to keep these key supply lines running.

ACC Facility Safety Award

The ACC awards member companies with significant achievements in employee health and safety performance. Braskem and 50 companies received 2021 Facility Safety Award Certificates.

Braskem aims to operate in a responsible way to achieve quality product and results. Responsible Care® has helped Braskem enhance performance and improve the health and safety, and it is our intention to continue achieving our goals of meeting these expectations. The ACC awards recognize ACC members and partners on an annual basis. 

The ACC announced the awards at its virtual 2021 Responsible Care & Sustainability Conference & Expo. To learn more about Responsible Care®, visit https://responsiblecare.americanchemistry.com/

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a global vision of the future oriented towards people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company's almost 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improve people's lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare and hygiene, among others. With 41 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico and Germany, and net revenue of R$52.3 billion (US$13.2 billion), Braskem exports its products to clients in more than 100 countries.

Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and operations in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa.

Braskem on English social media:
www.facebook.com/BraskemGlobal
www.linkedin.com/company/braskem
www.twitter.com/BraskemSA

favicon.png?sn=PH98037&sd=2021-06-03 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/braskem-honored-to-receive-responsible-care-awards-by-the-american-chemistry-council-301305045.html

SOURCE Braskem

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH98037&Transmission_Id=202106030800PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH98037&DateId=20210603
