NxGen Brands, Inc. Acquires Controlling Interest In Licensed North East Cannabis Delivery Service

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NxGen Brands, Inc. (OTC: NXGB) and Piff Kings LLC today announced that they have closed an agreement, where NxGen Brands, Inc. has acquired a 51% interest in Piff Kings LLC.

Piff Kings is one of the leading on-demand licensed Cannabis Delivery Service in the North East United States, available and designed to be fully compliant with local and State regulations. Website: https://www.piffkings.com/

Currently, Piff Kings is authorized to provide delivery services in four "4" of states, including MA, CT, RI & NJ; and is planning to file the appropriate paperwork to enter into number of other states in the coming weeks and months.

Piff Kings plans to innovate and expand independently in this fast-growing and compelling sector, and will also have access to the advanced mobile marketplace technologies currently being developed by NxGen Brands Inc. Customers of Piff Kings will be able to benefit from NxGen's licensed advanced GPS technology being incorporated in to their Cannabis Delivery Application. Piff Kings also intends to offer rewards and subscription programs providing, even greater value to consumers.

NxGen's CEO Angel Burgos is quoted in saying, "Our goal is to make people's lives a little bit easier and safer, by taking away the potential of driving while impaired. This is one of the reasons why we've have taken the initiative to develop this delivery application."

He continued: "By acquiring controlling interest in Piff Kings, the company believes it can accelerate Piff Kings rate of customer growth by incorporating our Cannabis Delivery App. and further expanding their geographic presence."

About NxGen Brands, Inc.

NxGen Brands Inc. is a multifaceted public company comprised of essential business industries that serve various market segments. Our competence lies in the establishment of brands with specific target segments while associating backend collaboration tactics to maximize our growth and expansion. In alliance with our regional partners throughout the US, we seek to establish partnerships within the nationwide networks of related businesses in the industry, in anticipation of required marketplace needs.

The breakdown of our primary core business model includes, but is not limited to, Health and Wellness products, secure delivery and logistic services, CBD and Cannabis products, GPS tracking technologies, remote authentication, and validation and secure blockchain outputs. Our in-house ability and experience to engineer, design, manufacture, develop, integrate, and go to market within the company structure allows us to streamline processes and to determine the most cost-effective way to establish the proposed market share.

For more information on "NXGB" the corporation, please visit the corporate website at https://www.nxgenbrands.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NXGB/disclosure

