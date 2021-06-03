Logo
Alaska Airlines to resume full schedule at Paine Field by spring 2022

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Recovery continues this fall with 13 daily departures at Seattle-area airport, including new nonstop flight to Tucson that offers guests another warm destination this winter

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, June 3, 2021

SEATTLE, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With increasing confidence that air travel is on a steady climb to return to pre-pandemic levels in the coming year, Alaska Airlines is planning to resume our full schedule of 18 daily nonstop departures at Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport by spring 2022, possibly earlier. The airport in Everett, north of Seattle, remains very popular with our guests.

PAE_Route_Map_June_2021.jpg

As part of the path to recovery, we'll have 13 daily departures at Paine Field later this fall – up from five now – as we bring back more destinations, increase flight frequencies and even add an exciting new route to Tucson, Arizona.

"It has definitely been a difficult stretch, but our commitment to Paine Field never wavered," said Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances at Alaska Airlines. "Our guests love the convenience of the airport. Next year, as we continue to offer additional flights, we'll be in a position to resume our full allotment of 18 departures every day to the places our guests want to fly to the most."

On June 17, Alaska will fly to five destinations from Everett: Las Vegas, Orange County, Phoenix, San Diego and San Francisco. Here's more of what's ahead at Paine Field:

  • On Sept. 8, we'll jump to 11 daily departures to seven destinations as we add two flights a day to both Boise and Spokane, along with second daily flights to both Las Vegas and Phoenix.
  • On Oct. 7, we bring back our seasonal flight to Palm Springs.
  • On Nov. 19, we'll launch our new seasonal service to Tucson, another popular getaway for wintertime warmth in the desert.

That means, just in time for the holiday travel season, Alaska will have 13 daily departures to nine destinations from the north Puget Sound airport that's easy to get in and out of. Tickets are available for purchase now for all Paine Field flights on alaskaair.com, including the new service between Everett and Tucson.

Horizon Air provides the all-jet service for our flights that serve Paine Field with the Embraer 175 aircraft, which features First Class and Premium Class, and only window and aisle seating – there are no middle seats. Guests can enjoy hundreds of free movies and TV shows available for viewing on personal devices; free texting on most flights; and Wi-Fi connectivity for purchase.

As flyers begin traveling again, Alaska remains committed to Next-Level Care for its guests and employees – from clean planes to clean air in the cabin (with hospital-grade air filtration systems). Alaska also continues to enforce the federally mandated mask policy even for those who are fully vaccinated.

Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With oneworld and Alaska's additional airline partners, guests can fly to as many as 1,000 destinations around the world. Flyers can also earn and redeem miles with the airline's highly-acclaimed Mileage Plan program.

About Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of oneworld. With the global alliance and the airline's additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK). 

favicon.png?sn=SF99004&sd=2021-06-03 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-airlines-to-resume-full-schedule-at-paine-field-by-spring-2022-301304684.html

SOURCE Alaska Airlines

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF99004&Transmission_Id=202106030800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF99004&DateId=20210603
