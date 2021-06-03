Resgreen Group Announces Relocation of Production and Manufacturing Facility to Shelby Township, Michigan

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Resgreen Group Announces Relocation of Production and Manufacturing Facility to Shelby Township, Michigan

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., June 3, 2021

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resgreen Group International (OTCPINK: RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announces the relocation of manufacturing and production headquarters to Shelby Township, Michigan. 

Resgreen Group International has moved to a larger facility to meet the increasing needs and demands of rapid development and fabrication of current and future products. Working in close proximity with a vital supplier, Atlantic Precision Products, RGGI is able to add a new level of quality, efficiency, and momentum to the growth, development and assembly processes.

"We are very excited to be expanding into a larger facility and working closely with Atlantic Precision Products in order to increase efficiency in our production and manufacturing process," said Parsh Patel, CEO of Resgreen Group International. "The move opens up incredible opportunities for the company and solidifies the JIT (Just-In-Time) delivery process. With the JIT management system we will be able to increase efficiency and minimize inventory costs."

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company. 

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com.  

Contact: Sarah Carlson
[email protected] 248.755.7680 Mobile Contact: Resgreen Group International, Inc. Parsh Patel, President and CEO Phone: 586.265.2376 Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN99038&sd=2021-06-03 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resgreen-group-announces-relocation-of-production-and-manufacturing-facility-to-shelby-township-michigan-301304771.html

SOURCE Resgreen Group International

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN99038&Transmission_Id=202106030715PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN99038&DateId=20210603
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment