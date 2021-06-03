Jacobs Wins Rail Contracts in New Zealand

PR Newswire

DALLAS, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs ( NYSE:J, Financial) has been awarded two rail contracts by KiwiRail, New Zealand's rail network owner and operator as part of KiwiRail's Auckland Metro Rail Programme to modernize Auckland's rail network. The Programme delivers vital upgrades to the existing rail network ahead of the opening of Auckland's largest ever transport infrastructure project, the City Rail Link.

Jacobs has been appointed as lead designer for the Wiri to Quay Park project, providing multidiscipline engineering and architectural professional services. When complete, the additional track between South and Central Auckland will help ease congestion on the rail network.

"An upgraded rail network is critical to alleviating congestion and unlocking growth in the region," said Jacobs Executive Vice President Patrick Hill. "These appointments create opportunity for Jacobs to deliver lasting benefits for commuters and New Zealand's economy, while supporting future mobility growth in Auckland."

In addition, Jacobs, in partnership with John Holland, McConnell Dowell and Novare, will deliver design and construction services for the Papakura to Pukekohe Rail Electrification project. The project includes the electrification of 11.8 miles (19 kilometers) of track and the construction of two additional platforms at Pukekohe station. Jacobs will deliver detailed design services and management, surveillance and quality assurance (MSQA) services during the construction phase. Electrifying the line will allow passengers getting on in Pukekohe south of Auckland, to travel direct to the city, rather than transferring trains at Papakura.

"The network enables people to make 21.4 million trips a year and, once the City Rail Link projects are finished, we expect another jump in commuter numbers as people recognize the benefits of rail commuting," says KiwiRail Chief Operating Officer Capital Projects David Gordon. "The government is investing heavily in the Auckland network and we're making good progress to ensure this investment delivers as quickly as possible for Aucklanders, propelling Auckland's rail commuter services into the future."

