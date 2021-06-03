JM Smucker Reports 4th-Quarter Earnings Numbers

JM Smucker Co. ( SJM, Financial) released its fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results before the opening bell on June 3. The company's earnings and revenue surpassed FactSet consensus estimates thanks to increased customer demand for non-perishables. However, the results were down year over year.

Quarter snapshot

The Orrville, Ohio-based company's adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.89, decreasing 26% from the year-ago quarter. Analysts had anticipated adjusted EPS of $1.67. Revenue of $1.920 billion plunged 8% compared to the prior-year quarter, but surpassed estimates of $1.878 billion.

Reflecting on the company's performance, President and CEO Mark Smucker said:

"Our fourth quarter and full-year results demonstrate the continued execution of our strategy, as we delivered net sales, adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow above our expectations, with significant investment in our brands and gaining market share in several of our key categories. Our strong financial results reflect sustained elevated demand for at-home food and coffee consumption and consumers' desire for our trusted and iconic brands."

Segment performance

Sales in the U.S. Retail Pet Foods segment plunged $93.2 million as compared to the prior quarter to $674.6 million as strong sales of private label products could not negate the decline in the Natural Balance brand. Additionally, lower volume/mix hampered the segment's results. Profit decreased 32% to $101.7 million due to higher marketing expenses.

In the U.S. Retail Consumer Foods division, sales dropped 13%, or $60.7 million, as lower volume mix more than offset the strong performance of the Smucker's Uncrustables and Jif brands. Likewise, profit decreased by $38.3 million, reflecting a $14.2 million rise in marketing investments, which more than negated the positive net impact of pricing and costs.

Net sales in the coffee business grew $1.5 million due to strong growth of the Folgers and Dunkin Donuts brands. By contrast, profits fell $16.4 million on the back of higher marketing and selling, general and administrative expenses.

In the overseas market, the company's sales decreased 7%, or $19.4 million, owing to lower volume mix, resulting in a 9% decrease in net sales. The impact from net price realization was neutral, while foreign currency exchange increased sales by 3%. Profits fell by $12.5 million primarily due to mounting input costs.

Smucker has continued to witness heightened at-home consumption demand. On the other hand, foodservice products continue to see a lower demand. Coronavirus-related expenses have also affected the company's business.

Guidance

The company has provided fiscal 2022 guidance. The full-year guidance accounts for the Crisco and Natural Balance divestures. Adjusted earnings for the full year are projected to be between $8.70 and $9.10 per share. Smucker is expecting revenue decline of 2% to 3%. Free cash flow is expected to be roughly $900 million, while capital spending guidance is $380 million. According to the earnings statement:

"Looking ahead to fiscal year 2022, we are focused on building upon the momentum and exceptional results we delivered this year, advancing our consumer-centric growth strategy, and supporting our talented employees who have been instrumental to our success. I am confident the investments we have made in our businesses and the increased agility and flexibility we developed during the past year will enable us to continue driving sustainable growth and shareholder value."

Disclosure: I do not hold any positions in the stocks mentioned.