JM Smucker Reports 4th-Quarter Earnings Numbers

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

JM Smucker Reports 4th-Quarter Earnings Numbers

Earnings and revenue surpassed projections, but declined year-over-year

Author's Avatar
Mayank Marwah
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

JM Smucker Co. (

SJM, Financial) released its fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results before the opening bell on June 3. The company's earnings and revenue surpassed FactSet consensus estimates thanks to increased customer demand for non-perishables. However, the results were down year over year.

Quarter snapshot

The Orrville, Ohio-based company's adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.89, decreasing 26% from the year-ago quarter. Analysts had anticipated adjusted EPS of $1.67. Revenue of $1.920 billion plunged 8% compared to the prior-year quarter, but surpassed estimates of $1.878 billion.

Reflecting on the company's performance, President and CEO Mark Smucker said:

"Our fourth quarter and full-year results demonstrate the continued execution of our strategy, as we delivered net sales, adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow above our expectations, with significant investment in our brands and gaining market share in several of our key categories. Our strong financial results reflect sustained elevated demand for at-home food and coffee consumption and consumers' desire for our trusted and iconic brands."

Segment performance

Sales in the U.S. Retail Pet Foods segment plunged $93.2 million as compared to the prior quarter to $674.6 million as strong sales of private label products could not negate the decline in the Natural Balance brand. Additionally, lower volume/mix hampered the segment's results. Profit decreased 32% to $101.7 million due to higher marketing expenses.

In the U.S. Retail Consumer Foods division, sales dropped 13%, or $60.7 million, as lower volume mix more than offset the strong performance of the Smucker's Uncrustables and Jif brands. Likewise, profit decreased by $38.3 million, reflecting a $14.2 million rise in marketing investments, which more than negated the positive net impact of pricing and costs.

Net sales in the coffee business grew $1.5 million due to strong growth of the Folgers and Dunkin Donuts brands. By contrast, profits fell $16.4 million on the back of higher marketing and selling, general and administrative expenses.

In the overseas market, the company's sales decreased 7%, or $19.4 million, owing to lower volume mix, resulting in a 9% decrease in net sales. The impact from net price realization was neutral, while foreign currency exchange increased sales by 3%. Profits fell by $12.5 million primarily due to mounting input costs.

Smucker has continued to witness heightened at-home consumption demand. On the other hand, foodservice products continue to see a lower demand. Coronavirus-related expenses have also affected the company's business.

Guidance

The company has provided fiscal 2022 guidance. The full-year guidance accounts for the Crisco and Natural Balance divestures. Adjusted earnings for the full year are projected to be between $8.70 and $9.10 per share. Smucker is expecting revenue decline of 2% to 3%. Free cash flow is expected to be roughly $900 million, while capital spending guidance is $380 million. According to the earnings statement:

"Looking ahead to fiscal year 2022, we are focused on building upon the momentum and exceptional results we delivered this year, advancing our consumer-centric growth strategy, and supporting our talented employees who have been instrumental to our success. I am confident the investments we have made in our businesses and the increased agility and flexibility we developed during the past year will enable us to continue driving sustainable growth and shareholder value."

Disclosure: I do not hold any positions in the stocks mentioned.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment