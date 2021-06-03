Roku Brand Studio Launches New Weekly Entertainment Show "Roku Recommends"

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced “Roku Recommends,” a new fifteen-minute weekly entertainment program that uses exclusive Roku data to highlight best bets and hidden gems across the Roku platform to help streamers discover what to watch on America's No. 1 TV streaming platform.*

Premiering June 3, 2021, “Roku Recommends” features co-hosts Emmy-award winner, Maria Menounos, and award-winning, multi-hyphenate, Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins, presenting the “Top 5” titles to stream each week across the thousands of channels on Roku. “Roku Recommends” is the first production from the new Roku Brand Studio whose mission is to create advertiser-driven storytelling built for TV streaming.

“I looooove TV and I am always on the hunt for the next amazing show, movie or doc to stream,” says Maria Menounos, co-host of Roku Recommends. “As the No. 1 TV Streaming Platform in America, Roku provides access to so much great content and I am thrilled to co-host a weekly program designed to help viewers find their next favorite program or rediscover a treasured classic.”

“I am excited to co-host Roku Recommends and bring millions of viewers my take on the best of the best content from the Roku platform,” said Andrew Hawkins, co-host of Roku Recommends. “Great titles are right at your fingertips with Roku.”

“According to Nielsen data, the average streamer spends more than seven minutes searching for what to watch next,” said Chris Bruss, Head of Roku Brand Studio. “We are uniquely positioned to use our trending data both to help consumers find incredible movies and shows and to help advertisers go beyond the traditional 30-second ad to entertain streamers who otherwise spend time in ad-free, subscription-only environments.”

Several leading national advertisers have signed on as debut sponsors of the weekly program, including America’s largest retailer, Walmart, which will be the premier show sponsor. Unlike sponsorships on traditional TV, marketers can use the Roku Measurement Partner Program to quantify whether their “Roku Recommends” integration reaches SVOD-only streamers, adds incremental reach to their video ad campaign, shifts perceptions of their brand, drives consumers into stores/websites, or moves product off the shelf.

“Roku Recommends” will be available to stream for free on The Roku Channel and Featured Free with new episodes every Thursday. A Roku Brand Studio series, Roku Recommends is produced by Funny Or Die. Mike Farah, Beth Belew, and Jim Ziegler serve as executive producers.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

