Syneos Health Launches Patient Voice Consortium

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Syneos Health Launches Patient Voice Consortium

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Consortium Advances Behavioral Insights and Diverse Patient Perspectives Across Product Development Lifecycle

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (

SYNH, Financial), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today launched its Patient Voice Consortium. The Consortium is a cross-functional hub designed to share expertise, resources and relationships to ensure early and strategic integration of patient perspectives across the product lifecycle. Tapping Syneos Health clinical and commercial minds, the Consortium combines therapeutic, patient reported outcomes and registries, patient advocacy, storytelling, behavioral science, compliance and health policy capabilities to put patient perspectives at the forefront of innovation.

The recognition of “patient voice” as an essential element in product development is accelerating based on recent advocacy and regulatory efforts including the FDA’s Patient-Focused Drug Development initiative. These efforts seek to define best practices for gaining patient insights to pressure-test, problem-solve and co-create clinical trial design, communications, stakeholder education, access initiatives and launch strategies. The Consortium further delivers on the Syneos Health purpose – Shortening the Distance from Lab to Life®.

“Building and nurturing a cross-functional hub focused solely on giving voice to patient perspectives helps continue to close the long-standing communications gap between patients and those who innovate on their behalf,” said Keri McDonough, Head, Patient Voice Consortium and Vice President, Medical & Scientific Strategy at Syneos Health. “Patients are more involved in their care decisions than ever before, influenced by trends in shared-decision making, peer-to-peer guidance and cost-sharing. It’s critical that our teams stay in lockstep with patient perspectives to constantly stay ahead of heightened regulator, payer and customer expectations.”

The Consortium builds on Syneos Health expertise including patient journey mapping, behavioral science referenced in the Syneos Health subject matter expert authored book Why We Resist and ongoing DE&I efforts designed to expand access and diversity in clinical trials. Given the well-documented disparity in voice and care among underserved and underrepresented patient populations, the Consortium seeks to learn from the widest range of patient communities possible. Inclusive, transparent methodologies, rooted in shared purpose and bidirectional communications, will guide Consortium efforts.

“Our Consortium brings together, in a more formalized structure, what has been a long-standing, existing patient knowledge base at Syneos Health. We’re securing insights – in inclusive ways across the product development lifecycle – as only Syneos Health can,” added Nick Kenny, Chief Scientific Officer, Syneos Health. “In a world where patient perspectives should be at the forefront of innovation, the Consortium addresses longstanding operational barriers and paves new and more informed ways forward. At the heart of the Patient Voice Consortium is our Diversity, Equity & Inclusion focus, as we strive to eliminate disparities in healthcare. Our goal is to speak fluent ‘Lab to Life’ to improve patient outcomes.”

Take a deeper dive into the Patient Voice Consortium here. Learn more about the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion work already underway on the Syneos Health Insights Hub: https://www.syneoshealth.com/insights-hub.

About Syneos Health
Syneos Health® (

SYNH, Financial) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. We bring together approximately 25,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.

To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ronnie Speight
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 919 745 2745
[email protected]		Press/Media Contact:
Gary Gatyas
Executive Director, External Communications
+1 908 763 3428
[email protected]
ti?nf=ODI0ODQxNSM0MjI2MjUyIzIwMDQyNDk=
c694ea6a-3b04-4db3-9249-9cd02a7a33a8

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment