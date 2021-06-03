Syneos Health Launches Patient Voice Consortium

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® ( SYNH, Financial), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today launched its Patient Voice Consortium. The Consortium is a cross-functional hub designed to share expertise, resources and relationships to ensure early and strategic integration of patient perspectives across the product lifecycle. Tapping Syneos Health clinical and commercial minds, the Consortium combines therapeutic, patient reported outcomes and registries, patient advocacy, storytelling, behavioral science, compliance and health policy capabilities to put patient perspectives at the forefront of innovation.



The recognition of “patient voice” as an essential element in product development is accelerating based on recent advocacy and regulatory efforts including the FDA’s Patient-Focused Drug Development initiative. These efforts seek to define best practices for gaining patient insights to pressure-test, problem-solve and co-create clinical trial design, communications, stakeholder education, access initiatives and launch strategies. The Consortium further delivers on the Syneos Health purpose – Shortening the Distance from Lab to Life®.

“Building and nurturing a cross-functional hub focused solely on giving voice to patient perspectives helps continue to close the long-standing communications gap between patients and those who innovate on their behalf,” said Keri McDonough, Head, Patient Voice Consortium and Vice President, Medical & Scientific Strategy at Syneos Health. “Patients are more involved in their care decisions than ever before, influenced by trends in shared-decision making, peer-to-peer guidance and cost-sharing. It’s critical that our teams stay in lockstep with patient perspectives to constantly stay ahead of heightened regulator, payer and customer expectations.”

The Consortium builds on Syneos Health expertise including patient journey mapping, behavioral science referenced in the Syneos Health subject matter expert authored book Why We Resist and ongoing DE&I efforts designed to expand access and diversity in clinical trials. Given the well-documented disparity in voice and care among underserved and underrepresented patient populations, the Consortium seeks to learn from the widest range of patient communities possible. Inclusive, transparent methodologies, rooted in shared purpose and bidirectional communications, will guide Consortium efforts.

“Our Consortium brings together, in a more formalized structure, what has been a long-standing, existing patient knowledge base at Syneos Health. We’re securing insights – in inclusive ways across the product development lifecycle – as only Syneos Health can,” added Nick Kenny, Chief Scientific Officer, Syneos Health. “In a world where patient perspectives should be at the forefront of innovation, the Consortium addresses longstanding operational barriers and paves new and more informed ways forward. At the heart of the Patient Voice Consortium is our Diversity, Equity & Inclusion focus, as we strive to eliminate disparities in healthcare. Our goal is to speak fluent ‘Lab to Life’ to improve patient outcomes.”

Take a deeper dive into the Patient Voice Consortium here. Learn more about the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion work already underway on the Syneos Health Insights Hub: https://www.syneoshealth.com/insights-hub.

