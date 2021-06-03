Liquid Media Announces Partnership with dotstudioPRO

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Liquid Media Announces Partnership with dotstudioPRO

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company,” or “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) ( YVR), a business solutions company empowering professional IP creators to package, finance, deliver and monetize professional video IP globally, is delighted to announce its new partnership with distribution company dotstudioPRO.

Led by CEO Ronald Thomson, Liquid Media Group offers global film and TV content creators a pathway to realize their concepts and turn their ideas into reality, with financial and strategic support. Liquid Media Group offers their creative partners the ability to both create and monetize, in multiple ways, their intellectual property. Driven by a 4-stage solution engine that spans: intelligence, financing, technology, monetization and distribution, Liquid offers a professional and reliable way to move through the stages from inception to monetization.

dotstudioPRO is a technology, consulting and video distribution company focused on delivering SaaS-based content management, distribution, marketing and monetization solutions for the media, broadcast and entertainment sectors. These solutions help clients reach audiences and amplify their brand, monetize their content across 20+ OTT platforms, which have a combined reach of 815+ million viewers worldwide. Their platforms include Amazon Prime, Roku, Tubi, Pluto TV, STIRR, Local Now, and Whistle Sports, as well as others.

dotstudioPRO also aligns with Liquid Media Group in empowering the content creator with easy monetization solutions and delivery of their work to the largest audience.

“I am thrilled about this new partnership with dotstudioPRO. They are adding another powerful level of distribution for our content that brings our reach to nearly a billion households worldwide. It’s this distribution network, made up of all our partners, that gives Liquid Media Group’s library the full spectrum and highest level of delivery,” says Liquid CEO Ronald Thomson.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. empowers independent IP creators, enabling them to take professional content from inception to monetization. This new partnership with dotstudioPRO further enhanced Liquid Media Groups’ ability to distribute its film and television content to an even wider audience.

Liquid’s total streaming library currently exceeds 7,100 projects and over 16,000 videos, and its partnership with dotstudioPRO is another effective vehicle to ensure that content is accessible to the maximum audience worldwide.

dotstudioPRO’s distribution & syndication platform provides a streamlined, cost-effective solution that aligns the demand for content on OTT platforms with the need for content owners to reach audiences everywhere. “We are excited to work with Liquid Media’s rich content library as we see extreme value for their content in the marketplace,” says Jhod Cardinal, VP of Distribution & Acquisitions for dotstudioPRO. “Through our partnership with Liquid Media we are able to leverage the strengths of both of our companies to deliver catalogues of video content quickly to mainstream and niche platforms worldwide.”

The new partnership is a step in an exciting new direction towards modernizing the storytelling and streaming experience. As the world consumption of entertainment strays away from traditional television, Liquid Media and dotstudioPRO’s partnership aims at streamlining a creative new pipeline for content creation and distribution.

Continued Thomson, “We are both cutting-edge companies with exciting opportunities for content creators and our combined forces will make us an obvious choice for any creatives looking for a streamlined and powerful way to turn their ideas into media content that is easily monetized and reaches millions of viewers through our distribution.”

While streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more are on the rise, none give the personalized solution for creatives the way this new partnership will. The companies have established an agreement to distribute a pipeline of content, leveraging dotstudioPRO’s global reach. Liquid’s existing distribution and last-mile financing opportunities, combined with dotstudioPRO’s worldwide distribution solution, will provide a unique end-to-end opportunity for content creators. There is no ceiling to the possibilities this new partnership creates for both entities.

Learn more about Liquid at https://www.liquidmediagroup.co/, and dotstudioPRO at https://www.dotstudiopro.com/.

About Liquid Media Group Ltd.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. ( YVR) is a business solutions company empowering independent IP creators. Liquid’s end-to-end solution will enable professional video (film/TV and video game) creation, packaging, financing, delivery, and monetization, empowering IP creators to take their professional content from inception through the entire process to monetization. The new Liquid Media Token Strategy will empower its users to capitalize and monetize all four pillars of IP: Creation, Use/Subscription, Financing, and Licensing/Protection.

About dotstudioPRO

dotstudioPRO is a technology, consulting and video distribution company focused on delivering SaaS-based, content management, distribution, marketing and monetization solutions for the media, broadcast and entertainment sectors. Through our growing content library, platform licenses, proprietary technology and deep industry expertise, we put the power of video distribution directly into the hands of content creators, owners and brands. Our work helps our clients to reach audiences and amplify their brand, monetize their content or transform their broadcasting strategy.

CONTACTS:

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Primoris Group Inc.
[email protected]
+1 (416) 489-0092

INVESTOR MEDIA
Adam Bello
[email protected]
+1 (416) 489-0092 x 226

INDUSTRY MEDIA
Jane Owen
[email protected]
+1 (323) 819-1122

dotstudioPRO CONTACT
Jhod Cardinal
VP of Distribution & Acquisition
[email protected]
+ 1 (424) 242-0595 x 102

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, regulatory actions, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

ti?nf=ODI0ODM5MyM0MjI2NDM2IzIwMjA2OTM=
d9d27f36-4040-4275-bad5-3d8e87ba5ad3
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment