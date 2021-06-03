Logility Recognized as a 2021 Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 24th Consecutive Year

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, today announced its selection as a 2021 Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 24th consecutive year. The selection recognizes Logility as a provider of technology solutions that drive successful supply chains.

“The business disruptions of the past year remind businesses to focus like a laser beam on improving enterprise operations through investments in technology,” said Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics. “The challenges are many and are now top of mind. Improving end-to-end visibility, achieving closer integration with value chain partners, finding efficient sources of transport lift, nailing down chain of custody and sustainability concerns to limit liability, inventory scalability have clearly become survival issues for many. Logility was selected as a Top 100 Logistics IT Provider because its solutions address these critical needs and help companies move along the continuum to truly becoming demand-driven enterprises.”

Every April, Inbound Logistics editors recognize 100 logistics IT companies that support and enable logistics excellence. Drawn from a pool of more than 400 companies, using questionnaires, personal interviews, and other research, Inbound Logistics selects the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers who are leading the way in 2021. Editors seek to match readers' fast-changing needs to the capabilities of those companies selected. All companies selected reflect leadership by answering Inbound Logistics readers' needs for scalability, simplicity, fast ROI, and ease of implementation.

“Over the past year, companies have become acutely aware of how critical their supply chain operations are, and the importance of corporate social responsibility and sustainability,” said Allan Dow, president, Logility. “Logility’s Digital Supply Chain Platform helps companies around the world make smarter decisions faster and empowers executives with advanced analytics to meet increasing customer demands and ensure the ethical treatment of workers. On behalf of the Logility team, we are honored to be recognized by the editors of Inbound Logistics for the 24th consecutive year for helping companies optimize their supply chains.”

About Inbound Logistics

Since its inception in 1981, Inbound Logistics' educational mission is to illustrate the benefits of demand-driven logistics practices, give companies the knowledge to help them match the inbound flow of materials to their demand, and align their business process to support that shift. Inbound Logistics offers real-world examples and decision support to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, offset rising transport costs, and balance transport needs with demand, supporting business scalability across their value chain. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

About Logility

Accelerating the digital sustainable supply chain, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

