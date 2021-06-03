Zoom Telephonics, Inc. Changes Name to Minim, Inc. as it Pursues NASDAQ Uplisting

MANCHESTER, NH, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim, Inc. ( MINM), the creator of innovative internet access products under the globally-recognized Motorola brand, today announced the completion of its corporate name change from Zoom Telephonics, Inc. effective as of June 3, 2021. The Company’s trading symbol will remain “MINM”.



This news follows a prior announcement on May 17, 2021 that the company has submitted an application for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

“This is an important step in the evolution of the company’s brand identity to a software-led connectivity solution provider,” said Gray Chynoweth, Minim CEO. “We are excited to continue to launch Zoom® hardware/software products; it’s been a flagship brand for decades. But, Minim® was designed to represent AI-driven software that powers many kinds of hardware for connected homes of all shapes, budgets, locations, and sizes— and that’s where we’re headed.”

The CUSIP number for the company’s common stock will also change to 60365W102. Stockholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the same name.

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. completed its previously announced merger with Minim Inc. on December 4, 2020. For more information about Minim Investor Relations and to sign up for email notifications, visit ir.minim.com.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. ( MINM) is the creator of innovative internet access products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM® trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

