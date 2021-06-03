Demand Management Selected as a Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for 2021

Demand Management, Inc., a leading global resource for cloud-based digital supply chain management solutions, announced today that it has been selected as a Top 100 Logistics IT Provider by Inbound Logistics for the twelfth time.

In creating this year’s list, the Inbound Logistics editorial staff considered applications from more than 400 companies. Demand Management emerged as one of just 100 honorees. The Top 100 Logistics IT Providers list appears in all of the April 2021 magazine editions and will be posted online by the end of April.

“The business disruptions of the past year remind businesses to focus like a laser beam on improving enterprise operations through investments in technology,” said Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics. “The challenges are many and are now top of mind. Improving end-to-end visibility, achieving closer integration with value chain partners, finding efficient sources of transport lift, nailing down chain of custody and sustainability concerns to limit liability, inventory scalability have clearly become survival issues for many. Demand Management was selected as a Top 100 Logistics IT Provider because its solutions address these critical needs and help companies move along the continuum to truly becoming demand-driven enterprises.”

Every April, Inbound Logistics editors recognize 100 logistics IT companies that support and enable logistics excellence. Drawing from a pool of more than 400 companies, using questionnaires, personal interviews, and other research, Inbound Logistics selects the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers who are leading the way in 2021. Editors seek to match readers' fast-changing needs to the capabilities of those companies selected. All companies selected reflect leadership by answering Inbound Logistics readers' needs for scalability, simplicity, fast ROI, and ease of implementation.

“On behalf of the entire Demand Management team, I thank the editors of Inbound Logistics for naming our company to the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers list for the twelfth time,” said Bill Harrison, president of Demand Management. “Companies everywhere are poised to rebound from the disruptions caused by the pandemic—but they need solutions that can help them accelerate their digital transformation. Demand Management is committed to helping companies digitize their supply chains so they can move beyond the reactive approach of years past and become truly demand-driven enterprises. We look forward to continuing to partner with logistics companies that seek to increase their efficiency and cost-effectiveness in any economy.”

About Demand Management, Inc.

Leveraging a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based Digital Supply Chain Platform, Demand Management, Inc. (DMI) delivers easy-to-use solutions for manufacturers and distributors designed to sense and respond to dynamic markets, accelerate and automate decisions, increase forecast accuracy, improve customer service levels, and reduce overall inventory to maximize profits and lower costs.

The SaaS-based platform available through DMI transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation spanning the entire concept to customer lifecycle, including PLM, SCM, quality and compliance, as well as integrated business planning and demand, inventory, supply and retail optimization.

Demand Management customers include Siemens Healthineers, AutomationDirect.com, and Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation. DMI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Logility, Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn more about how Demand Management can help you, please visit www.demandsolutions.com.

About Inbound Logistics

Since its inception in 1981, Inbound Logistics' educational mission is to illustrate the benefits of demand-driven logistics practices, give companies the knowledge to help them match the inbound flow of materials to their demand, and align their business process to support that shift. Inbound Logistics offers real-world examples and decision support to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory,

offset rising transport costs, and balance transport needs with demand, supporting business scalability across their value chain. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from what is anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty and the timing and degree of business recovery; the irregular pattern of the Company’s revenues; dependence on particular market segments or customers; competitive pressures; market acceptance of the Company’s products and services; technological complexity; undetected software errors; potential product liability or warranty claims; risks associated with new product development; the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services; uncertainty about the viability and effectiveness of strategic alliances; American Software, Inc.’s ability to satisfy in a timely manner all Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) required filings and the requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the rules and regulations adopted under that Section; as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software, Inc.’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the SEC. For more information, contact: Kevin Liu, American Software, Inc., (626) 657-0013 or email [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603005176/en/