Creatd Kicks Off Pride Month 2021 with Launch of New LGBTQIA+ Community on Vocal

FORT LEE, N.J., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Vocal , today announced the launch of Vocal's newest community, 'Pride,' which encompasses LGBTQIA+ identity and queer culture, and honors the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender individuals have had on history locally, nationally, and internationally. Additionally, the Company has named Moleskine as the official supporter of Vocal's Pride community, closely following Moleskine's previous collaboration with Vocal, "Color is Pride: The True Colors Challenge," a highly successful campaign that similarly championed diversity and equality while promoting the idea of love and inclusion for all. The True Colors Challenge produced record-breaking results , nearly tripling the previous average daily submission record for Vocal challenges, and garnered over 37 million impressions from over 9 million unique viewers.

The launch of Vocal's 'Pride' community comes at the start of Pride Month 2021, and gives Vocal creators a safe forum to share unique perspectives and stories related to LGBTQIA+ identity. Vocal employs a robust moderation system to ensure that all content remains non-toxic, making Vocal a platform where trust and safety is paramount. Having already filed the trademark application for the 'Pride' community name, the Company intends to leverage its new Pride-oriented community for numerous future applications within Creatd, including future Creatd Partners ventures and e-commerce initiatives.

Commenting on the launch of 'Pride,' Creatd COO Laurie Weisberg said, "We're so excited to unveil Vocal's latest community and be able to celebrate and elevate LGBTQIA+ voices in such a meaningful way, not just during Pride Month but well beyond. Establishing this new community is just the first of Creatd's Pride Month festivities, including my upcoming participation at 'The Future is Inclusive' panel, presented by Mad As Hell People (MAH), at an event taking place in Miami later this month."

In conjunction with the new community launch, the Company has also kicked off the "Pride Playlist" Challenge , which invites Vocal creators to share their Pride Month soundtracks. Creators are prompted to submit stories featuring the songs that make them feel most prideful—from classic gay pride hits to social justice anthems, to favorite songs by queer artists, and more—and that convey a sense of empowerment, hope, and self-acceptance. The Challenge is open for submissions through June 8, 2021 and will be followed by subsequent Pride-themed Challenges throughout the month.

Continuing its Pride Month celebrations, the Company has also announced plans to co-sponsor "The Future is Inclusive," an upcoming Pride event taking place on June 16th and 17th in Miami. The event will be hosted by Mad as Hell People (MAH) in collaboration with The Phluid Project. MAH, which was founded in 2019 by Alessandra Gold, first started as a gender-neutral footwear brand and subsequently expanded through collaborations with innovative designers and artists from all backgrounds. The Phluid Project , founded by Rob Garett Smith, first launched in March of 2018 in NYC and online for access worldwide as a gender-free fashion brand. As part of the event, Creatd COO Laurie Weisberg is slated to participate in a speakers panel in conversation with some of the top names in fashion, retail, and LGBTQIA+ advocacy, including corporate leaders from companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Unity Coalition, and GLAAD. Panelists will participate in a moderated discussion on the topic of trends in corporate diversity and inclusion.

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's three main business pillars: Vocal Ventures, Creatd Partners and Recreatd.

