REAL SIMPLE Debuts New Handbag Collection Focused on Style + Functionality

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) REAL SIMPLE today announced the launch of REAL SIMPLE handbags, a collection of leather and coated canvas bags that offer exceptional organization in smart, classic designs. Inspired by the REAL SIMPLE mission to provide practical solutions to help simplify a modern woman's busy life, the collection is available now, exclusively at QVC.com through December 31, 2021.

"We are thrilled to be launching the REAL SIMPLE handbag collection and to be teaming up with QVC for this debut," said Liz Vaccariello, Editor-in-Chief, REAL SIMPLE. "This line was created to help women across the country move effortlessly from the grocery store to the office to their best-friend's birthday party —all in a classic, modern style that feels right on your body. Few things are more satisfying than finally finding a bag with perfect pockets that fits your lifestyle and everyday needs."

The collection is designed for women in search of fashionable, high-quality, multi-purpose bags with extensive organizational capabilities. Incorporating insights from REAL SIMPLE editors, every detail of the collection has been carefully considered, from the feel and durability of the leather to the blush pink, easy-to-clean interior lining full of clever pockets and clips to easily store keys, a phone and more.

The REAL SIMPLE handbag collection includes four styles offered in a range of colors:

small leather zip tote with detachable cross-body strap available in 3 colors: black, saddle, and indigo

large leather zip tote with detachable cross-body strap available in 3 colors: black, saddle, and indigo

coated canvas animal print tote with removable cross-body strap available in 4 colors: indigo, poppy, sage, and saddle

multi-zip leather cross-body bag available in 4 colors: black, saddle, eggshell with indigo/saddle stripe; poppy with eggshell/indigo stripe

Each bag comes with a bonus REAL SIMPLE Signature Eco-shopper canvas tote in a vibrant pattern that rolls up and stores seamlessly inside the handbag.

For more about the new REAL SIMPLE handbag collection visit realsimple.com/handbags.

ABOUT QVC

QVC is the ultimate destination for livestream shopping, with curated, ever-changing collections of familiar brands and fresh new products, from home and fashion to beauty, electronics, and jewelry.QVC and its sister network, HSN, form one of the world's largest video commerce platforms, reaching more than 90 million homes in the U.S. (218 million worldwide) via broadcast channels and millions more through over-the-top devices and services, shoppable apps, social media, digital over-the-air networks, mobile apps, and websites.

ABOUT REAL SIMPLE

REAL SIMPLE makes life easier and more meaningful for today's busy woman, providing inspiring ideas and practical solutions to help her simplify her life. REAL SIMPLE understands the modern woman, creating a positive, supportive community in which women can connect and share their ideas. Through print and digital, REAL SIMPLE reaches an audience of nearly 14 million every month. Follow REAL SIMPLE on Facebook ; Twitter ; Pinterest ; and Instagram .

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP), a leading media company for nearly 120 years, produces service journalism that engages audiences with essential, inspiring, and trusted content. Meredith reaches consumers where they are across multiple platforms including digital, video, magazine, and broadcast television. Meredith's National Media Group reaches nearly 95 percent of all U.S. women and more than 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month through such iconic brands as PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, Southern Living, and REAL SIMPLE. Meredith's premium digital network reaches more than 150 million consumers each month. The Company is the No. 1 U.S. magazine operator with 36 million subscribers and the No. 2 global licensor with robust brand licensing activities that include a Better Homes & Gardens partnership with Walmart. Meredith's Local Media Group portfolio includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households and 30 million viewers. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 markets, including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis, and Portland, and 13 stations in the Top 50.

