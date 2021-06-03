Atos and Huma enter into five-year partnership to improve healthcare and research with innovative remote monitoring technologies

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Atos and Huma enter into five-year partnership to improve healthcare and research with innovative remote monitoring technologies

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

IRVING, Texas and PARIS, June 3 2021

IRVING, Texas and PARIS, June 3 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos and Huma, the digital health innovator, have announced a 5-year strategic global partnership to shift healthcare and clinical trials from hospital to home. The partnership will focus on Huma's modular platform which can power digital 'hospitals at home' up to national scale, as well as support pharmaceutical and research industries to run complex global decentralized clinical trials. The platform is already used in the US and across Europe for illnesses ranging from atrial fibrillation to diabetes to Covid-19.

atos_logo.jpg

Atos will use its experience in implementing and scaling complex transformation projects to accelerate adoption of Huma's technology. This will include investment by Atos worth up to €20 million split across R&D and go-to-market resources, including dedicated consulting and sales personnel. The investment in R&D will fast-track the integration of the Huma platform with other leading clinical platforms, as well as develop a dedicated video module.

The immense pressure exerted by the Covid-19 pandemic on the world's healthcare systems exposed the weaknesses of current models already overstretched with ageing populations and the rising global incidence of chronic conditions. Innovation is needed to improve both patient care and the overall efficiency of the care chain. Atos and Huma's approach means patients are monitored outside of hospital and given timely, proactive clinical intervention ahead of need, ultimately optimizing the use of resources, improving patient outcomes and reducing long-term healthcare costs. Early stage evidence has shown Huma's service, which has already been operating nationally across Germany, England and the UAE, can almost double hospital capacity.

Robert Vassoyan, Head of Health & Life Sciences business, Atos, said: "We have great excitement about this partnership, as we are convinced that Atos and Huma can drive a systemic shift from reactive to proactive models of care. Huma is the company we've been looking for in this important mission that resonates with each of us personally as we seek to improve the lives of our family, friends, neighbors and society. This is a partnership worthy of the mission."

Dan Vahdat, CEO and Founder of Huma, said: "This partnership takes us to a new league - we have already shown that we can create a service for a new disease area in a matter of weeks, as we did during the pandemic, and that we can go live with over 100 clinics in a day. Atos will supercharge our work so we can offer services at scale, anywhere in the world across delivery of care and pharma collaborations leading to more people living longer, fuller lives."

The partnership will benefit from Huma's class-leading software platform and 40+ patents, and Atos' extensive professional service expertise in digital strategy, change management and service management.

The 5-year partnership will begin with integration, enabling global go-to-market deployments, but will also combine Atos's expertise of driving digital adoption, support and infrastructure with Huma's digital care, clinical trials and biomarkers. The companies conservatively expect the combined service will reach €100m revenue per year within the first four years.

About Atos
Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space. www.atos.net

About Huma
Huma is a global health technology company that helps people live longer, fuller lives. Our modular platform supports digital 'hospitals at home' across different disease areas. In life sciences we power some of the world's largest decentralized clinical trials and studies. Our platform combines artificial intelligence, digital biomarkers and real-world data to advance proactive, predictive care and research.

Our 'hospitals at home' help care for patients across the England NHS, Wales, Germany, and the UAE — evidence shows they can double clinical capacity, reduce readmission rates by a third, and reduce costs whilst providing safe, high-quality care. We offer Covid-19 digital services, not-for-profit, to national governments to help fight against the pandemic and have shipped over a million devices that complement our 'hospitals at home' to help power them. www.huma.com

favicon.png?sn=DA99628&sd=2021-06-03 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atos-and-huma-enter-into-five-year-partnership-to-improve-healthcare-and-research-with-innovative-remote-monitoring-technologies-301305223.html

SOURCE Atos

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA99628&Transmission_Id=202106030903PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA99628&DateId=20210603
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment