Integrative Medicine Leader Integrity Health Corp. Names Dr. Marcus DeWood Chief Medical Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, June 3, 2021

PHOENIX, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Health Corporation (the "Company" or "FTEG") (OTCMKTS: FTEG) (www.integrityhealthcorp.com), a leader in integrative medicine, names internationally-acclaimed clinical and research physician Dr. Marcus DeWood as Chief Medical Officer.

Integrity_Health_Dr_Marcus_DeWood.jpg

Disrupting and challenging normalcies of traditional Western medicine, Integrity Health Corp. is making customers healthier and pain-free through the highest quality products, and now is proud to have Dr. DeWood with over 100 publications to his credit as a key member of its distinguished team.

"Combining my background in cardiology work and cosmetic dermatology with Integrity Health Corp's mission of achieving a healthier, pain-free, longer life will only help us obtain that goal much faster," Dr. DeWood said. "Working alongside Nelson Grist, Dr. Sera Balderston, DOM, and Dr. Tim Hoffmeister, DO, will put Integrity Health Corp at the forefront of providing the highest quality products in integrative medicine," added Dr. DeWood.

Dr. DeWood will be responsible for overseeing the Integrity Health doctors and ensuring safe and effective medical practices for patients. He will be training new physicians on the facility's policies and keeping current medical staff up to date on changing health regulations.

"We're excited about such an accomplished medical professional as Dr. DeWood joining us," said Nelson Grist, President and CEO of Integrity Health Corporation. "His background in cardiology and internal medicine gives us a chance to learn from him and help even more patients get the care they need by expanding our areas of expertise," Grist added.

For more information on Integrity Health Corp, please visit www.integrityhealthcorp.com and follow them on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter @IntegrityHealthCorp.

ABOUT INTEGRITY HEALTH CORPORATION
Integrity Health Corp's mission is to disrupt the disordered normalcy of traditional western medicine by making patients more aware they can achieve a healthier, pain-free, longer life through the highest quality integrative products designed and dispensed by Integrity health professionals, Dr. Sera Balderston, DOM and Dr. Tim Hoffmeister, DO. Integrity Health Corp develops and acquires products and services that fit into their stringent brand requirements. They are passionate about making their customers feel their best and believe in putting their customers above profits. Their products and service offerings are held to the highest of standards with high regards to their customers and the planet!

Media Contact: Zachary Danzer, [email protected], 646-457-6425

favicon.png?sn=CL99640&sd=2021-06-03 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integrative-medicine-leader-integrity-health-corp-names-dr-marcus-dewood-chief-medical-officer-301305227.html

SOURCE Integrity Health Corporation

