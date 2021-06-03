Logo
Red Robin Announces National Hiring Day Scheduled For June 8

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Red Robin restaurants across the country welcome prospective Team Members to learn more about the company's fun-loving culture and excellent benefits

PR Newswire

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., June 3, 2021

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews will host a national hiring day on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, to encourage job seekers across the country to learn more about the company and interview for hourly positions. Over 500 Red Robin locations across the country will participate in the national hiring day event by offering applicants the opportunity to interview in-person from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time. Red Robin has created a dedicated website where prospective Team Members can schedule interviews; however, walk-in meetings are also welcome.

red_robin_gourmet_burgers__inc__logo.jpg

Red Robin provides its valued Team Members with many benefits, ranging from competitive wages and smooth work shifts to enticing discounts, not to mention its delicious food offerings. In addition to these excellent perks, career growth is one of the greatest opportunities Red Robin offers with a history of employing Team Members who grow with the brand, many who have worked for the brand for more than 20 years, starting at entry level positions and moving up to corporate management.

"Red Robin provided me with the skills and experience essential to become who I am today," said Andrew Mulz, Vice President of Operations, and 26-year Red Robin Team Member. "Red Robin truly looks out for its Team Members, and actively works to create a positive, empowering atmosphere that serves as a great place to gain invaluable experience in the hospitality industry."

With more than 500 restaurant locations, Red Robin has built its legacy atop the exceptional service it has provided over the last 50 years. Red Robin's Team Members are the foundation of the brand's promise to create memorable moments of connection for its Guests.

For more information on careers at Red Robin, please visit https://www.redrobin.com/pages/careers/. Those interested in scheduling an interview at their nearest Red Robin for the June 8 national hiring day can visit https://www.redrobinhiringday.com/.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering. There are more than 540 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

favicon.png?sn=NY99180&sd=2021-06-03 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/red-robin-announces-national-hiring-day-scheduled-for-june-8-301305222.html

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.

