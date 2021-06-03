Reed's Inc.® Expands Distribution of Handcrafted Beverage Portfolio with Publix Super Markets

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Reed's Inc.® Expands Distribution of Handcrafted Beverage Portfolio with Publix Super Markets

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

NORWALK, Conn., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed’s Inc.® ( REED), maker of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural beverages, today announces expanded distribution with Publix Super Markets as the retailer begins to carry the company’s best-selling REALLY REAL Ginger Ale™ and flagship Extra Ginger Beer in new 12 oz. cans.

Now available in over 1,100 Publix Super Markets across the Southeast region of the United States, the all-natural beverages from Reed’s®, America’s #1 ginger company, brings more better-for-you options to consumers with REAL ginger. In addition to heightening the retail footprint for Reed’s® with Publix Super Markets, the company has also increased availability for its line of handcrafted sodas, Virgil’s™, to over 900 stores with bold flavor varieties.

“As we continue to grow our partnership with Publix Super Markets, we’re excited to heighten access in the supermarket channel for Reed’s and Virgil’s,” shared Norman E. Snyder, CEO of Reed’s, Inc.® “Consumers and retailers alike are seeking more all-natural beverage alternatives, and our distribution momentum continues to meet that demand.”

On the heels of the expanded retail with Publix Super Markets in the Southeast, Reed’s Inc.® has also rapidly grown their distribution with the Anheuser Busch distribution network to increase the presence of the company’s beverages in the Florida market.

Reed’s® will be showcasing it’s REALLY REAL Ginger Ale™ and Extra Ginger Beer within refreshing cocktail recipes with spirit brands like Deep Eddy and Four Roses Bourbon at Savor SoFlo Festival from June 5 – June 6 in Hollywood Beach, Florida. For more information, visit https://savorsoflo.com/.

For more information about Reed's Inc.®, please visit the Reed's® website and the Virgil’s™ website or call 800-99-REEDS. Follow Reed's® on Reed’s® Twitter, Reed’s® Instagram, and Reed’s® Facebook (@drinkreeds), and Virgil’s™ on Virgil’s™ Twitter, Virgil’s™ Instagram, and Virgil’s™ Facebook (@drinkvirgils).

About Reed's, Inc.
Established in 1989, Reed's is America's number 1 name in Ginger and America’s best-selling Ginger Beer brand and innovator for decades. Virgil's is America's best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed's® portfolio is sold in over 40,000+ retail doors nationwide and growing. Reed's core product line of Original, Premium, Extra and Strongest Craft Ginger Beers, along with the Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices. Reed’s recently introduced Reed’s Real Ginger Ale in both full and zero sugar versions that contain 2,000 mg of fresh ginger. The company uses this same handcrafted approach in its award-winning Virgil's™ line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas and Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Varieties.

Media Contact:
5W Public Relations
[email protected]
212.999.5585

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/219707f8-0576-4da1-a0fb-018382144370

ti?nf=ODI0ODQxNCM0MjI1NjI2IzIwMjA3NjA=
6cb44f1b-deeb-48a7-a16c-1438a6dd13f4
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment