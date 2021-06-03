Reed's Inc.® Expands Distribution of Handcrafted Beverage Portfolio with Publix Super Markets

NORWALK, Conn., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed’s Inc.® ( REED), maker of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural beverages, today announces expanded distribution with Publix Super Markets as the retailer begins to carry the company’s best-selling REALLY REAL Ginger Ale™ and flagship Extra Ginger Beer in new 12 oz. cans.



Now available in over 1,100 Publix Super Markets across the Southeast region of the United States, the all-natural beverages from Reed’s®, America’s #1 ginger company, brings more better-for-you options to consumers with REAL ginger. In addition to heightening the retail footprint for Reed’s® with Publix Super Markets, the company has also increased availability for its line of handcrafted sodas, Virgil’s™, to over 900 stores with bold flavor varieties.

“As we continue to grow our partnership with Publix Super Markets, we’re excited to heighten access in the supermarket channel for Reed’s and Virgil’s,” shared Norman E. Snyder, CEO of Reed’s, Inc.® “Consumers and retailers alike are seeking more all-natural beverage alternatives, and our distribution momentum continues to meet that demand.”

On the heels of the expanded retail with Publix Super Markets in the Southeast, Reed’s Inc.® has also rapidly grown their distribution with the Anheuser Busch distribution network to increase the presence of the company’s beverages in the Florida market.

Reed’s® will be showcasing it’s REALLY REAL Ginger Ale™ and Extra Ginger Beer within refreshing cocktail recipes with spirit brands like Deep Eddy and Four Roses Bourbon at Savor SoFlo Festival from June 5 – June 6 in Hollywood Beach, Florida. For more information, visit https://savorsoflo.com/.



For more information about Reed's Inc.®, please visit the Reed's® website and the Virgil's™ website or call 800-99-REEDS.

About Reed's, Inc.

Established in 1989, Reed's is America's number 1 name in Ginger and America’s best-selling Ginger Beer brand and innovator for decades. Virgil's is America's best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed's® portfolio is sold in over 40,000+ retail doors nationwide and growing. Reed's core product line of Original, Premium, Extra and Strongest Craft Ginger Beers, along with the Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices. Reed’s recently introduced Reed’s Real Ginger Ale in both full and zero sugar versions that contain 2,000 mg of fresh ginger. The company uses this same handcrafted approach in its award-winning Virgil's™ line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas and Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Varieties.

