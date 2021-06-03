Global Response Aid Reports Midyear Sales Results for COVID Drug

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Global Response Aid Reports Midyear Sales Results for COVID Drug

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Reports sales of 11 million anti-viral Avigan® tablets in first seven months

PR Newswire

DUBAI, UAE, June 3, 2021

DUBAI, UAE, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare solutions provider Global Response Aid (GRA) today reported seven-month global sales figures for its anti-viral tablet Avigan®/Reeqonus™, a drug being used in several countries to treat patients with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19.

Global_Response_Aid_Logo.jpg

"Over the course of a year, GRA has signed a global licensing agreement for Avigan® with its developer, FujiFilm Toyama, filed a drug dossier with various regulators, and recently initiated a global Phase 3 clinical trial in an outpatient setting," said GRA CEO Mitch Wilson. "Working closely with our strategic partner Dr. Reddy's, we've taken major steps toward our goal of providing an affordable, easily administered, widely available oral anti-viral to help in the fight against this global pandemic."

Together with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY), GRA is part of a consortium of companies that has been collaborating on the international development and distribution of Avigan®/Reeqonus™ for treatment and prevention of COVID-19 since October 2020. The consortium has generated $33 million in revenue through sales of Avigan® to pharmaceutical distributors and governments in secondary markets around the world.

Wilson said the steady increase in sales across a growing number of countries where Avigan® has been approved to treat COVID-19 "demonstrates that we are not alone in our hope that Avigan® can contribute in the battle to save lives."

Countries purchasing Avigan® based on regulatory approval of the therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 include Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and India. In a separate deal with FujiFilm, the Japanese government recently placed an order to stockpile over 65 million tablets.

Avigan® is a broad-spectrum anti-viral in oral tablet form developed by FujiFilm Toyama Chemical and approved in Japan as a treatment and stockpile countermeasure for pandemic influenza. Over the past year, the consortium has collaborated to evaluate Avigan® as an investigational therapy for early onset COVID-19 patients.

As recently announced by GRA, a Phase 3 US-Canada clinical trial of the anti-viral yielded a positive interim outlook. The group will continue evaluating the efficacy of Avigan® for treatment of patients with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, and will publish results in Q3 2021.

About Global Response Aid (GRA)

Agility (KSE/DFM: AGLTY), one of the world's leading logistics companies and AiPharma, an innovative pharma research, development and commercialization company based in Dubai, established Global Response Aid (GRA) to address the market challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic and other threats to public health. GRA delivers innovative, effective healthcare solutions through a range of pharmaceutical products and technology platforms. It works closely with governments, regulatory authorities, hospitals, clinics, healthcare providers, life sciences companies, NGOs and public institutions to develop strategies that allow them to tackle public health challenges.

For more information: www.globalresponseaid.com

About Dr. Reddy's

Dr. Reddy's: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy's offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy's operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe.

For more information: www.drreddys.com

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Corporation, Tokyo, Japan is one of the major operating companies of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. The company brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2020, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 109 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship.

For more information holdings.fujifilm.com

CONTACT:
Mary O'Brien
Chief Marketing Officer
Global Response Aid
[email protected]
+971 48325557

favicon.png?sn=DC99667&sd=2021-06-03 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-response-aid-reports-midyear-sales-results-for-covid-drug-301305305.html

SOURCE Global Response Aid

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DC99667&Transmission_Id=202106031000PR_NEWS_USPR_____DC99667&DateId=20210603
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment