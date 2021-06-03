Logo
Hoylecohen, Llc Buys Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Microsoft Corp, Intel Corp, Sells Eaton Corp PLC, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Cisco Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Investment company

Hoylecohen, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Microsoft Corp, Intel Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Johnson & Johnson, sells Eaton Corp PLC, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hoylecohen, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Hoylecohen, Llc owns 265 stocks with a total value of $984 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HOYLECOHEN, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hoylecohen%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HOYLECOHEN, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 741,708 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 179,632 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.03%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,219 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,846 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  5. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 212,412 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2071.24%
New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $446.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 12,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $212.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 19,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $63.69, with an estimated average price of $62. The stock is now traded at around $69.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 40,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2289.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: STMicroelectronics NV (STM)

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The purchase prices were between $33.3 and $42.79, with an estimated average price of $39.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 30,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $46.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Hoylecohen, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2071.24%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 212,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Hoylecohen, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 23.03%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $245.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 179,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Hoylecohen, Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 69.28%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 279,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Hoylecohen, Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 31.27%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $166.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 126,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Hoylecohen, Llc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 45.91%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $134.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 94,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Hoylecohen, Llc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 80.01%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 113,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TKC)

Hoylecohen, Llc sold out a holding in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS. The sale prices were between $4.62 and $6, with an estimated average price of $5.51.

Reduced: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Hoylecohen, Llc reduced to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 85.52%. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $145.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Hoylecohen, Llc still held 4,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Hoylecohen, Llc reduced to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 47.5%. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $137.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Hoylecohen, Llc still held 16,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Hoylecohen, Llc reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 37.74%. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Hoylecohen, Llc still held 43,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Hoylecohen, Llc reduced to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 69.65%. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88. The stock is now traded at around $331.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Hoylecohen, Llc still held 1,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Hoylecohen, Llc reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 99%. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $435895.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Hoylecohen, Llc still held 2 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Hoylecohen, Llc reduced to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 48.84%. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.487900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Hoylecohen, Llc still held 22,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of HOYLECOHEN, LLC

. Also check out:

