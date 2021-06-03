Hoylecohen, Llc Buys Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Microsoft Corp, Intel Corp, Sells Eaton Corp PLC, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Cisco Systems Inc

Investment company Hoylecohen, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Microsoft Corp, Intel Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Johnson & Johnson, sells Eaton Corp PLC, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hoylecohen, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Hoylecohen, Llc owns 265 stocks with a total value of $984 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 741,708 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 179,632 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.03% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,219 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,846 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 212,412 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2071.24%

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $446.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 12,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $212.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 19,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $63.69, with an estimated average price of $62. The stock is now traded at around $69.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 40,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2289.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The purchase prices were between $33.3 and $42.79, with an estimated average price of $39.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 30,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $46.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2071.24%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 212,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 23.03%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $245.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 179,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 69.28%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 279,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 31.27%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $166.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 126,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 45.91%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $134.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 94,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 80.01%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 113,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc sold out a holding in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS. The sale prices were between $4.62 and $6, with an estimated average price of $5.51.

Hoylecohen, Llc reduced to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 85.52%. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $145.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Hoylecohen, Llc still held 4,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc reduced to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 47.5%. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $137.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Hoylecohen, Llc still held 16,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 37.74%. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Hoylecohen, Llc still held 43,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc reduced to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 69.65%. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88. The stock is now traded at around $331.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Hoylecohen, Llc still held 1,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 99%. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $435895.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Hoylecohen, Llc still held 2 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc reduced to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 48.84%. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.487900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Hoylecohen, Llc still held 22,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

