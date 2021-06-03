Bleichroeder LP Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Durect Corp, Brunswick Corp, Sells TG Therapeutics Inc, Orchard Therapeutics PLC, bluebird bio Inc

Investment company Bleichroeder LP (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Durect Corp, Brunswick Corp, Intevac Inc, Cassava Sciences Inc, sells TG Therapeutics Inc, Orchard Therapeutics PLC, bluebird bio Inc, PRGX Global Inc, Xerox Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bleichroeder LP. As of 2021Q1, Bleichroeder LP owns 82 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



FNCH, DUOT, CNST, GBT, CMLF, HCAR, QUMU, YEXT, CELC, AJAX, AJAX, Added Positions: GLD, DRRX, BC, IVAC, SAVA, ATUS, INVE, LIQT, IDN, THO, MRNS, SPGI, CDXS, SHLX, GRA, LSXMK, FATE, NS, BX, MGTA, JPM, LSXMA, NGL, AMP, CRIS, AXP, EPD, DISH, SONO, IHC, RIBT, PYPL, HCHC, CUE, INFI, BATRK, RTX, LHX, BATRA, XFOR, PHYS, OTIS, LGF.B, CARR, ABBV, BK, TER, XLNX, LITE, MO, XOM, CDNS, T, AVNW, XPER,

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 950,000 shares, 12.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00% Durect Corp (DRRX) - 52,829,312 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00% Brunswick Corp (BC) - 1,000,000 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00% Intevac Inc (IVAC) - 9,898,710 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00% Linde PLC (LIN) - 192,627 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio.

Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.54 and $21.32, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $13.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 810,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in Duos Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.17 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $6.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 907,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.39 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.36. The stock is now traded at around $33.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 365,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.94 and $50.85, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $37.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $15.92. The stock is now traded at around $11.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bleichroeder LP added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $175.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.49%. The holding were 950,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bleichroeder LP added to a holding in Durect Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.86 and $2.87, with an estimated average price of $2.25. The stock is now traded at around $1.676900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 52,829,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bleichroeder LP added to a holding in Brunswick Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $76.52 and $107.24, with an estimated average price of $91.64. The stock is now traded at around $98.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bleichroeder LP added to a holding in Intevac Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.43 and $7.78, with an estimated average price of $6.68. The stock is now traded at around $6.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 9,898,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bleichroeder LP added to a holding in Cassava Sciences Inc by 251.72%. The purchase prices were between $7.09 and $87.95, with an estimated average price of $39.44. The stock is now traded at around $61.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bleichroeder LP added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 133.13%. The purchase prices were between $32.42 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $34.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 1,407,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.61 and $54.3, with an estimated average price of $48.04.

Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in Orchard Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $4.39 and $9.08, with an estimated average price of $7.13.

Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in bluebird bio Inc. The sale prices were between $25.62 and $52.33, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in PRGX Global Inc. The sale prices were between $7.49 and $7.71, with an estimated average price of $7.62.

Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $23.9.

