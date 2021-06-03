IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. Buys Luminar Technologies Inc, Sells Niu Technologies

Investment company IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Luminar Technologies Inc, sells Niu Technologies during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P.. As of 2021Q1, IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. owns 5 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LAZR,

LAZR, Reduced Positions: NIU,

For the details of IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/idg+china+venture+capital+fund+iv+associates+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 8,323,944 shares, 89.20% of the total portfolio. Unity Software Inc (U) - 800,166 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) - 1,499,225 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. New Position LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd (LITB) - 6,457,613 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Niu Technologies (NIU) - 14,430 shares, 0.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 97.37%

IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. initiated holding in Luminar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.75 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $25.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 1,499,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

. Also check out:



1. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks

2. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and

3. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P.'s High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. keeps buying