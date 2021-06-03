The Victory Bank Funds $100 Million in SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The Victory Bank Funds $100 Million in SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

LYMERICK, Pa., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bank is proud to have funded $100 million in PPP loans to local businesses.

In April of 2020, the bank processed over 560 loans in less than four weeks, noting they did so with 75% capacity of the workforce working remotely.

In total, the bank processed over 850 PPP loans between April 2020 and April 2021, helping employers retain over 11,000 jobs in the region. The Victory Bank typically processes an average of 400 loans per year. Many members of the staff worked tirelessly, seven days a week, sometimes logging 17 hour days, to make sure each loan was processed and booked without error, while continuing to serve the existing lending and deposit needs of the bank’s clients.

“I believe it is impossible to overstate the critical importance of having local banks headquartered in the community that are available to supply much-needed credit and solve financial problems. This approach is far different from those of large banks or the many non-banks promoting “bank-like” services on the Internet. Never was this more evident than over the past year and a half. That’s why our bank exists - to provide essential services to our local communities and help create stability and prosperity for all,” stated Joseph Major, CEO and Bank Leader.

The bank continues to support local businesses, providing customized lending solutions with expert advice. In addition to another record year in earnings, The Victory Bank was voted by the public as the “Best Bank” in Montgomery County for the fifth consecutive year by Montco Happenings. The Bank also maintains a 5-Star Rating with Bauer Financial. Bauer Financial, Inc. is the nation's leading independent bank and credit union rating and research firm. It has been reporting and analyzing the performance of U.S. banks and credit unions since 1983.

Most recently, The Victory Bank was rated one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the country by the American Banker. Founded in 1836 and based in Manhattan, American Banker is a daily trade newspaper and website covering the financial services industry. It has approximately 50 reporters and editors in six U.S. cities who monitor developments and breaking news affecting banks.

Established in 2008, The Victory Bank is a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick Township, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. In addition to providing community banking services, the Bank is a specialized business lender that provides high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its offices in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania. Additional information about The Victory Bank is available on its website, VictoryBank.com. Member FDIC.

Contact:
Kelly Taylor
[email protected]


eb60b6de-a59b-4fa3-9c4d-4eccaa8fb0c3

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment