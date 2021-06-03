HAVN Life Launches New Line of Natural Health Products

Seven New Formulations That Support Brain Health and Immune Function Will Be Available Online and at Select Retail Locations Starting June 3

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FSE:5NP)(the "Company" or "HAVN Life"), a Vancouver-based biotechnology company focused on brain health, is announcing the launch of its first retail line of natural health products. The seven SKUs-Mind Mushroom, Bacopa Brain, Rhodiola Relief, Cordyceps Perform, Chaga Immunity, Reishi Recharge and Lion's Mane-are now available at yourHAVNlife.com and will be rolling out on Amazon and at select Nesters Market storesacross British Columbia later this month.

Designed to advance HAVN Life's mission of unlocking human performance and empowering people to reach their full potential, the formulations include a range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help to boost immune function and reduce inflammation. With our growing need for solutions to improve productivity, combat daily stressors, and boost immune health, these formulations are naturally harvested and effective in supporting brain health and the capabilities of the mind.

The launch of this retail line is part of HAVN Life's strategy of developing natural health products in parallel with their work on the standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds as a supply chain for research and clinical applications. This work is united by a vision of helping people connect with their potential, free from the stresses and imbalances that hold us back.

"With the launch of our first retail line, we are excited to enter the natural health products market," said HAVN Life CEO Tim Moore. "The activation of our retail arm is a major milestone for the company and will enable us to build the HAVN brand as we continue researching and developing additional formulations that can help people thrive."

Modern Science Meets Ancient Wisdom

These formulations were created by HAVN Life's Chief Science Officer, Gary Leong, an industry veteran of 14 years who was previously Chief Scientific Officer at Jamieson Labs. Leveraging Gary's biopharma and wellness expertise, HAVN Life retail products offer evidence-informed, high quality natural compounds that are proven to support memory, focus, energy, and overall cognitive function:

Mind Mushroom: A source of antioxidants to fight against free radical cell damage and to balance the immune system. This formulation is an adaptogen that increases energy and resistance to stress. (CAD $54 + tax)

A source of antioxidants to fight against free radical cell damage and to balance the immune system. This formulation is an adaptogen that increases energy and resistance to stress. (CAD $54 + tax) Bacopa Brain: Supports brain health, improves memory and has been used for centuries in herbal medicine. Bacopa is a powerful plant extract that is clinically proven to support cognitive function and the nervous system. (CAD $27 + tax)

Supports brain health, improves memory and has been used for centuries in herbal medicine. Bacopa is a powerful plant extract that is clinically proven to support cognitive function and the nervous system. (CAD $27 + tax) Rhodiola Relief: This adaptogen provides relief from symptoms of stress, including mental fatigue. This formulation supports mental focus and stamina. (CAD $45 + tax)

This adaptogen provides relief from symptoms of stress, including mental fatigue. This formulation supports mental focus and stamina. (CAD $45 + tax) Cordyceps Perform: Cordyceps mushrooms help support a healthy immune system. Used in herbal medicine, they improve lung and kidney function and are a source of antioxidants that help fight against free radical cell damage in the body. (CAD $30 + tax)

Cordyceps mushrooms help support a healthy immune system. Used in herbal medicine, they improve lung and kidney function and are a source of antioxidants that help fight against free radical cell damage in the body. (CAD $30 + tax) Chaga Immunity: Chaga mushrooms are the second highest antioxidant-rich food on the planet. This superfood helps support the immune system and control inflammation in the body. (CAD $36 + tax)

Chaga mushrooms are the second highest antioxidant-rich food on the planet. This superfood helps support the immune system and control inflammation in the body. (CAD $36 + tax) Reishi Recharge: Supports the immune system and is used in herbal medicine around the world for energy, stress and liver function support. This multi-purpose mushroom has also been traditionally used to strengthen the heart to reduce fatigue, insomnia and appetite as well as coughs and wheezing. (CAD $30 + tax)

Supports the immune system and is used in herbal medicine around the world for energy, stress and liver function support. This multi-purpose mushroom has also been traditionally used to strengthen the heart to reduce fatigue, insomnia and appetite as well as coughs and wheezing. (CAD $30 + tax) Lion's Mane: These mushrooms are packed with antioxidants and help protect against free radical cell damage. (CAD $36 + tax)

The product line uses plant-derived, non-psychoactive compounds that have been used in traditional medicine for thousands of years, and are formulated with the highest standards of extraction and quality control. The medicinal and nutritional properties of mushrooms have long been understood across cultures and modern research is now showing us that they also contain compounds that are specifically beneficial for cognitive function and help to support overall human health and wellness.

The senior leadership of HAVN Life brings decades of natural health product experience with some of the leading brands and companies in Canada. HAVN Life Executive Chairman, Vic Neufield was previously the CEO and president at Jamieson Labs, and Chief Operations Officer, Jenna Pozar has more than 18 years of marketing and logistics experience in the natural health and performance space, including with Jamieson Wellness. Along with Chief Science Officer Gary Leong, the team is well positioned to leverage its expertise and establish HAVN Life as a leader in the natural health products space.

HAVN Life's recent acquisition of a state-of-the-art manufacturing and packaging facility in Richmond, B.C. will enable local production and rapid delivery of the product line to retailers. The site will facilitate an expanded product portfolio and, with the launch of this first retail line, is a significant step towards building a strong presence in the Canadian natural health product market.

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FSE:5NP) is a Canadian biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds, the development of natural health products, and innovative mental health treatment to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind. Learn more at: HAVNlife.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

For a full media kit that includes product and retail information, pricing and high resolution images, please visit yourHAVNlife.com/mediakit

