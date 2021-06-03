Inter Parfums, Inc. in Exclusive Fragrance License Negotiations With Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPAR) announced today that it is engaged in ongoing exclusive negotiations with Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. to become the worldwide and exclusive licensee for the Ferragamo perfume brand.

The structure of the contemplated transaction is aimed at giving a further boost to the fragrance business, preserving the brand’s values and heritage, with Made in Italy products and selective distribution worldwide in line with the brand positioning.

Closing is subject to the signing of definitive agreements.

ABOUT INTER PARFUMS, INC.

Founded in 1982, Inter Parfums, Inc. develops, manufactures and distributes prestige perfumes and cosmetics as the exclusive worldwide licensee for Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Boucheron, Coach, Dunhill, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, MCM, Moncler, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Paul Smith, Repetto, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. Inter Parfums is also the owner of Lanvin fragrances and the Rochas brand. Through its global distribution network, the Company’s products are sold in over 120 countries.

Statements in this release which are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would," or similar words. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because actual events or results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the headings “Forward Looking Statements” and "Risk Factors" in Inter Parfums' annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and the reports Inter Parfums files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Inter Parfums does not intend to and undertakes no duty to update the information contained in this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603005767/en/