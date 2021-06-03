Logo
BCM Resources Begins Drilling at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Discovery, Millard County, Utah

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / BCM Resources Corporation (

TSXV:B, Financial), the "Company" is pleased to announce that core drilling has begun at its Thompson Knolls ("TK") intrusive-hosted, porphyry copper-gold system discovery. BCM made this discovery in the spring of 2018 with its drillhole TK18-1.

There are five 5 diamond core holes permitted to depths of 3,600 feet (1100 m). The drill program will test for a main body of porphyry Cu-Au mineralization, as well as for supergene-enriched blanket copper mineralization at the boundary of unoxidized and leached porphyry rocks. TK appears to have the deepest zone of oxidation of any porphyry Cu-Au system in Utah, which adds to the supergene enrichment potential of the TK property.

The current drilling program is aimed at vectoring into the highest-grade parts of the porphyry system discovery, and to start testing its size potential. BCM will report to the markets its progress in evaluation of the TK porphyry Cu-Au system on a regular basis.

TK is located approximately 200 Km southwest of Rio Tinto's giant Bingham Canyon porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold mine and smelter complex near Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Company's Vice President Exploration, Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.Sc. and Certified Professional Geologist, a 'qualified person' for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources Corporation is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company now focused on completing Phase 1 discovery drilling of the Thompson Knolls property, its key asset. BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our web site at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at [email protected].

ON BEHALF OF BCM RESOURCES CORP.

"Dale McClanaghan"
President and CEO
BCM RESOURCES COPORATION

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Telephone: 1 (604) 646-0144, ext. 222
[email protected]
www.bcmresources.com

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and related texts and images on BCM Resource Corporation's website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these work programs.

Forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or projected. BCM Resources Corporation undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors, should change.

This news release and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States and securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or exemption from registration.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: BCM Resources Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650210/BCM-Resources-Begins-Drilling-at-Thompson-Knolls-Porphyry-Copper-Gold-Discovery-Millard-County-Utah

img.ashx?id=650210

