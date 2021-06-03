The Original 'Bad Boy' NBA Champion Rick Mahorn Rejoins 'Krush House' Video Podcast as Co-Host During NBA Playoffs

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice announced today the addition of former "Bad Boy" and NBA power forward Rick Mahorn to the "Krush House" crew throughout the NBA Playoffs commencing this Friday, June 4th, 2021.

"Krush House Legends" is a new video podcast on The Krush House Network featuring sports legends on a weekly basis. Rick Mahorn was a guest a few weeks ago and now rejoins the gang as "the expert" on all thing's basketball and NBA Playoffs. Rick will provide his thoughts on the latest matchups, players and picks alongside Wayne Allyn Root, former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Sean Salisbury, comedian Frank Nicotero and former Baywatch star Angelica Bridges.

"I love this time of year, especially with fans back in the seats. This may be one of the most exciting Playoffs in a while," said NBA legend Rick Mahorn. "Injuries that have plagued players will be a deciding factor. Take a team like the Lakers: they are great on defense, but can they score? And everyone is wondering if the Knicks can pull it off."

Rick Mahorn played power forward and center for the Washington Bullets, Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Nets over a memorable and successful 18-year NBA playing career. Rick was an NBA champion with the 1989, "BAD BOYS," and was dubbed by Piston game announcer George Blaha as the "Baddest Bad Boy of them all." Rick won multiple championships as a coach with the WNBA (2x) and BIG3, is currently an on-air analyst for the Detroit Pistons, and works as a co-host/analyst on SiriusXM NBA radio and Compass Sports radio as an analyst for college basketball games.

"Krush House™ Network" posts Friday evenings on https://krushhouse.com/ and features the company's CEO Wayne Allyn Root who is known as "The King of Vegas Sports Gambling" and "America's Oddsmaker," former Baywatch star Angelica Bridges and comedian Frank Nicotero. To date, "Krush House™" special guest analysts have included MLB's all-time hits leader Pete Rose, former NFL Quarterback, NFC Player of the Year and ESPN announcer Ron Jaworski, former NFL Quarterback and ESPN NFL analyst Sean Salisbury, former NBA power forward, center and champion with the Detroit Pistons Rick Mahorn and former MLB All-Star relief pitcher and studio analyst Mitch "Wild Thing" Williams.

