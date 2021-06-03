SFLMaven Announces May 2021 Sales of $0.9 Million

Continued Competitive Auction Success Drove ~7% Revenue Increase per Thursday Night Auction Held in May as Compared to April 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK:SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, today announced that eBay auction sales in May 2021 totaled over $908,000 spanning 833 products sold,

The robust auction results were chiefly driven by strong sales in the weekly "Famous Thursday Night Auction" event on the widely followed SFL Maven eBay store, of which there were 4 in the month of May, as compared to 5 in April. SFLMaven received 34.3 million impressions on its listing in the month, driving 316,135 page views.

"The month of May was another strong period for our user engagement metrics, with ~7% greater revenue per Thursday Night Auction held in May as compared to April 2021 - indicative of improved visibility for our listings and greater revenue per weekly auction," said Joseph Ladin, Chief Executive Officer of SFLMaven. "As shown in our recently announced Q1 earnings results, our gross margin profile exceeded 20% - indicative of strong competitive bidding behavior between shoppers for our truly unique, differentiated jewelry inventory.

"This exciting trend has certainly held in the second quarter and I look forward to continued success in the months to come as we seek to scale up our sourcing efforts, expand our sales channels and create value for our shareholders," concluded Ladin.

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK:SFLM), is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to discerning clientele globally. SFLMaven has driven over $130 million in sales and 98,000 positive reviews since inception, famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.sflmaven.com/ or follow the Company on Twitter at @sflmaven.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

