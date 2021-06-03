Clean Vision's Subsidiary Clean-Seas Retains Top-Rated Environmental Business Attorney for Its Massachusetts Operations; Thomas A. Mackie to Assist Company to Navigate, Expedite, Regulatory Landscape

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its Clean-Seas subsidiary's Massachusetts operation has retained the highly credentialed environmental business attorney Thomas A. Mackie for proactive business legal services.

Mr. Mackie is an environmental business lawyer, and for more than 35 years he has represented businesses and municipalities facing complex environmental issues. He handles a wide variety of environmental matters and business transactions, such as solid waste, recycling and renewable energy facility siting; hazardous waste cleanup; private and public partnerships and more.

Clean-Seas (MA) Background Info

Clean-Seas is pursuing new business opportunities in New England and, initially, is bidding on targeted RFPs in Massachusetts to install its pyrolysis technology that converts municipal solid waste (MSW) waste-plastic into valuable commodities and/or clean, green energy. Earlier this month, the Company announced it had engaged two senior-level executives to spearhead that initiative.

In his newly appointed role, Mr. Mackie will assist Clean-Seas (MA) to navigate and expedite the local, county and state regulatory landscape and ensure the company's initiatives are fully compliant at every stage from proposal and permitting to commissioning and installing a plastics-conversion plant capable of serving a region of half a million people or more.

Commenting on Clean-Seas retaining Mr. Mackie, Dan Bates, Clean Vision Chief Executive Officer, said, "Tom is quite arguably the State's premier environmental business attorney with strong ties to the communities we propose to serve. He literally ‘wrote the book' (see his bio, below). With him, and our recently appointed execs Chris Galazzi and John Yonce leading this initiative, I am proud to report we have assembled an 'A' team that is unrivaled."

It's Time for a Sustainable MSW Solution

"We are at an incredibly exciting time as we have the state-of-the-art green technology, while the growing demand for a sustainable solution to waste plastic can no longer be ignored," Mr. Bates added. "Plastic recycling appears to have peaked at a meager 8.7%. We know of towns in Massachusetts that are suddenly having to pay $90/ton to ship MSW to other states or unknown destinations in Asia. And no, that plastic doesn't end up being made into beach flipflops. It just ends up elsewhere in our Earth's oceans and landfills, for up to 400 years, leaching toxins into our seas, ground waters and destroying eco-systems. That $90/ton adds up to millions of dollars expended annually that could quickly offset the cost of building a sustainable Clean-Seas plastic conversion plant that generates cash flow for parks, roads and schools for a win-win-win proposition."

Thomas A. Mackie Bio

Recently, the MassDEP Commissioner appointed Tom to the Commonwealth's Solid Waste Advisory Committee. He also currently serves as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environmental Business Council and on the Steering Committee of the Massachusetts Chapter of the National Waste and Recycling Association. As part of his pro-bono work, Tom serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Keep Massachusetts Beautiful and as Clerk of Virginia Thurston Healing Garden, Inc. Tom regularly chairs and speaks at seminars on environmental issues for the Environmental Business Council of New England, Boston Bar Association, and Massachusetts Continuing Legal Education. He is the author of "Solid Waste Law and Regulation" in Massachusetts Environmental Law. Tom holds a BS in biology from Hobart College and a J.D., cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School. He is admitted to practice in Massachusetts and New York. For more information: Mackie Shea Durning, PC.

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision is a public company that acquires, manages, and operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the clean technology and green energy sectors.

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. provides efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. It offers "best in class" full solution's provider sourcing and deployment of the latest technologies for waste-to-energy recycling, securing feedstock and off-take agreements.

The Company expects to develop socially impactful programs, improving quality of life, and conforming to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Clean-Seas is driven by the 3P's, People, Planet and Profit. For more information, visit: http://www.clean-seas.com/.

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

