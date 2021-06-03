CNO Financial Group Pledges to Help Create a Racially Equitable Community

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CNO Financial Group Pledges to Help Create a Racially Equitable Community

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CARMEL, Ind., June 3, 2021

CARMEL, Ind., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) today announced it has taken the Indy Racial Equity Pledge, joining a coalition of corporate and civic organizations that are committed to making Indianapolis and neighboring communities a racially equitable place to live and work.

CNO_LOGO_CMYK_Logo.jpg

By signing the pledge, organizations agree to take significant steps to address issues of racial equity in Central Indiana. The commitments focus on four key areas – health, prosperity, education, and criminal justice – where African Americans face systemic disparities in outcomes.

As a signatory, CNO shares its community pledge:

"At CNO, our purpose is to secure the future of middle-income America. We embrace diversity, actively pursue equity, and foster an inclusive environment. CNO pledges to use our voice to condemn injustice and violence, and use our platform to stand against systemic racism, bias and discrimination. Diversity, equity and inclusion is one of our corporate values. We remain committed to standing up for these principles to positively impact our company and the communities where we live and work." 

CNO commits to advancing racial equity within the organization and in the communities in three primary areas: 

  • Education and Awareness in the Workplace: CNO pledges to continuously engage its workforce with education to raise awareness on the social, racial, and systemic challenges that impact its associates and communities of color.
  • Associate Development: CNO commits to expanding leadership development and mentorship programs for all CNO associates, focusing on people of color and women.  
  • Recruitment and Selection: CNO commits to improving diverse workforce representation by broadening our candidate pool selection processes. 

"At CNO, we believe that by developing a culture that supports and fosters diversity, equity and inclusion, we can better serve our associates, customers and communities," said Yvonne Franzese, chief human resources officer. "We are proud to have signed the Indy Racial Equity Pledge and are committed to using our voice to condemn racial inequity and to standing up for a just society."

The Indy Racial Equity Pledge was started in October 2020 by a coalition of corporate and civic organizations in Central Indiana as a way for organizations to commit to advancing racial equity in Indianapolis and neighboring communities. Each pledging organization reports progress of their commitment through the organization's website at IndyRacialEquityPledge.com.

To learn more about CNO's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, please visit our 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

About CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $35 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 5,000 exclusive agents and 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

favicon.png?sn=DE99705&sd=2021-06-03 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cno-financial-group-pledges-to-help-create-a-racially-equitable-community-301305341.html

SOURCE CNO Financial Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE99705&Transmission_Id=202106031100PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE99705&DateId=20210603
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment