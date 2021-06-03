Logo
PARENTS Reveals Winners of Best Skin Care for Kids 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) PARENTS released this year's Best Skin Care for Kids, a selection of the 30 most gentle and effective products. The list comprises everyday creams, bath and hair, skin repair, diaper-area treatment, outdoor skin care, and hand care. PARENTS' Best Skin Care for Kids 2021 is available on Parents.com/Skincare and in the July issue of PARENTS magazine, available now.

Parents_BestSkinCareForKids_Logo.jpg

"With summer around the corner, it is imperative to protect your skin from head-to-toe," said PARENTS Editor-in-Chief Julia Edelstein. "Our team at PARENTS compiled the top products that are safe for kids just in time for the warmer months ahead."

PARENTS experts thoroughly tested nearly 300 formulas of parent recommendations, brand best-sellers, and new releases for skin and hair with 55 families. A total of 30 products that are all dye-, paraben-, and oxybenzone-free and approved by PARENTS advisor and dermatologist Jody Alpert Levine, M.D., made PARENTS' Best Skin Care for Kids 2021 list.

The full list of PARENTS' Best Skin Care for Kids 2021 is shown below by category and on Parents.com/Skincare.

EVERY DAY CREAMS

Best Cream: Tubby Todd Bath Co Dream Cream
Best Multiuse Balm: Baby Bum Natural Monoi Coconut Balm
Best Daily Lotion: Bella B Silk & Honey Daily Moisturizing Lotion
Best Eczema Fighter: Eucerin Baby Eczema Relief Cream *Fragrance-free
Best Baby Lotion: Baby Magic Gentle Baby Lotion

BATH AND HAIR

Best 2-in-1 for Babies: Johnson's CottonTouch Newborn Wash & Shampoo
Best 3-in-1 for Kids: Suave Kids 3 in 1 Shampoo, Conditioner, Body Wash With 100% Natural Lavender
Best Skin Tool for Babies: Fridababy DermaFrida The SkinSoother
Best Wash for Eczema: Mustela Stelatopia Cleansing Gel *Fragrance-free
Best Bubble Bath: Alaf­ia Kids Bubble Bath – Lemon Lavender.
Best Detangling Spray: Tots by Babyganics Detangling Spray
Best Cradle Cap Shampoo: Dr. Eddie's Happy Cappy Medicated Shampoo & Body Wash *Fragrance-free
Best Black Hair Care: Natural Bunch Hair Care for Kids Squeaky Clean Moroccan Shampoo; Natural Bunch Hair Care for Kids Knots Out Moroccan Conditioner; Tip-to-Top Green Detangling Brush

SKIN REPAIR

Best for Those Itchy Areas: EmBeba Don't Be Rash Diaper Balm + Skin Protectant*Fragrance-free
Best Baby Face Balm: Earth Mama Organic Baby Face Nose & Cheek Balm
Best Moisture Stick: Pipette Balm Stick *Fragrance-free
Best Lip Care: Evereden Baby Lip Balm

DIAPER-AREA TREATMENTS

Best Diaper Creams: Made Of Organic Diaper Rash Cream; Badger Zinc Oxide Diaper Cream
Best Diaper Spray: Boogie Bottoms No-Rub Diaper Rash Spray *Fragrance-free

OUTDOOR SKINCARE

Best Sunscreen Spray: Banana Boat Kids Mineral Enriched SPF 50+
Best Big Wipes: WaterWipes XL Bathing Wipes
Best Bug Spray: Green Goo Bugs Be Gone
Best Baby Wipes: Hello Bello Plant-Based Baby Wipes *Fragrance-free
Best Sunscreen Lotion: CeraVe Baby Hydrating Sunscreen SPF 45 *Fragrance-free

HAND CARE

Best Hand Soap: Baby Dove Care & Protect Hypoallergenic Foaming Hand Wash *Fragrance-free
Best Scented Hand-Sanitizer Spray: Earth Mama Organics Lavender Hand Sanitizer
Best Unscented Hand-Sanitizer Spray: Murphy's Naturals Hand Sanitizer *Fragrance-free

The full list of PARENTS' Best Skin Care for Kids 2021 is available on Parents.com/Skincare and in the July issue of PARENTS magazine, available now.

ABOUT PARENTS
PARENTS, the leading source for busy, millennial moms, reaches 8.3 million readers monthly through an award-winning magazine and over 19 million readers on its digital and social platforms. With an understanding that raising good people is the most important job, PARENTS serves up trusted advice that empowers moms and dads to care for their kids with confidence and find ways to enjoy the ride. PARENTS is produced by Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP).

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parents-reveals-winners-of-best-skin-care-for-kids-2021-301305379.html

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG99719&Transmission_Id=202106031108PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG99719&DateId=20210603
