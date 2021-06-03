MediXall Group Subsidiary Health Karma's President Featured as Healthcare Expert in Authority Magazine

Michael Swartz interviewed in Authority Magazine Interview Series "5 Things We Must Do to Improve the U.S. Healthcare System"

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), a technology and innovation-driven organization focused on reducing healthcare costs and transforming the patient-provider experience through the launch of its Health Karma™ platform, is excited to announce that Michael Swartz, President & Founder of Health Karma, was recently featured in Authority Magazine's thought leadership interview series called "5 Things We Must Do to Improve the U.S. Healthcare System".

The thought leadership interview series is written by Luke Kervin, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of PatientPop, an award-winning practice growth technology platform. Authority Magazine distinguishes itself by producing large interview series with scores of experts and thought leaders, around a single empowering topic. They use interviews to draw out stories that are both critical and actionable. This perfectly aligns with Health Karma's mission to reimagine the healthcare experience and empower people to make the best decisions along their healthcare journey.

In this interview series, Health Karma President Michael Swartz shares what drives his passion of helping consumers make sense of health care. He highlights how Health Karma is empowering consumers with the tools and resources to navigate the complexity of the healthcare system. Swartz also shares key reasons why he believes the U.S. healthcare system is ranked so poorly. Moreover, he discusses changes needed to improve the overall U.S. healthcare system and required steps to manifest those changes.

Since 2018, Authority Magazine has conducted more than 25,000 interviews with prominent Authorities like Ava DuVernay, Chris Evans, Shaquille O'Neal, Peyton Manning, and the C-Suite executives of companies like eBay, Kroger, American Express, Bank of America, Google, Twitter, Spotify, and thousands of others.

"It was an honor to be interviewed by Authority Magazine on the topic of improving healthcare. It is a great feeling to be part of something that is making a difference and Health Karma is doing just that. Our dedicated team continues to move us forward to enhance our product offerings and improve the overall healthcare experience for consumers," stated Michael Swartz, President of Health Karma.

You can read the full article here.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall Group is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement.

About Health Karma, Inc.

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall Group, is a data-driven healthcare technology company that is on a mission to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire health care journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www.gethealthkarma.com.

