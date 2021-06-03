Logo
MediXall Group Subsidiary Health Karma's President Featured as Healthcare Expert in Authority Magazine

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Michael Swartz interviewed in Authority Magazine Interview Series "5 Things We Must Do to Improve the U.S. Healthcare System"

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), a technology and innovation-driven organization focused on reducing healthcare costs and transforming the patient-provider experience through the launch of its Health Karma™ platform, is excited to announce that Michael Swartz, President & Founder of Health Karma, was recently featured in Authority Magazine's thought leadership interview series called "5 Things We Must Do to Improve the U.S. Healthcare System".

image-20210603092427-1.png

The thought leadership interview series is written by Luke Kervin, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of PatientPop, an award-winning practice growth technology platform. Authority Magazine distinguishes itself by producing large interview series with scores of experts and thought leaders, around a single empowering topic. They use interviews to draw out stories that are both critical and actionable. This perfectly aligns with Health Karma's mission to reimagine the healthcare experience and empower people to make the best decisions along their healthcare journey.

In this interview series, Health Karma President Michael Swartz shares what drives his passion of helping consumers make sense of health care. He highlights how Health Karma is empowering consumers with the tools and resources to navigate the complexity of the healthcare system. Swartz also shares key reasons why he believes the U.S. healthcare system is ranked so poorly. Moreover, he discusses changes needed to improve the overall U.S. healthcare system and required steps to manifest those changes.

Since 2018, Authority Magazine has conducted more than 25,000 interviews with prominent Authorities like Ava DuVernay, Chris Evans, Shaquille O'Neal, Peyton Manning, and the C-Suite executives of companies like eBay, Kroger, American Express, Bank of America, Google, Twitter, Spotify, and thousands of others.

"It was an honor to be interviewed by Authority Magazine on the topic of improving healthcare. It is a great feeling to be part of something that is making a difference and Health Karma is doing just that. Our dedicated team continues to move us forward to enhance our product offerings and improve the overall healthcare experience for consumers," stated Michael Swartz, President of Health Karma.

You can read the full article here.

About MediXall Group, Inc.
MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall Group is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement.

About Health Karma, Inc.

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall Group, is a data-driven healthcare technology company that is on a mission to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire health care journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www.gethealthkarma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MediXall Group Contact:

Mr. Frank Dickerson
Tel: (954) 908-3481
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MediXallGroup

SOURCE: MediXall Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650284/MediXall-Group-Subsidiary-Health-Karmas-President-Featured-as-Healthcare-Expert-in-Authority-Magazine

img.ashx?id=650284

