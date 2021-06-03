Tego Cyber Inc. Announces Launch of Cyber Threat Intelligence Reporting Service

Adds first corporate client for new offering

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced the commercial launch of its boutique Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) reporting service. Tego Cyber Inc. has also signed its first corporate client for the new offering.

CTI reporting provides individuals or enterprises with custom cyber threat intelligence on issues such as social media impersonation, compromised email credentials, look-a-like domains, social media trends and possible DarkWeb presence. Tego has received many requests to leverage the Tego Threat Intelligence Platform (TTIP) in a customized report. Tego has responded to market drivers and developed a carefully crafted threat intelligence product that is aimed at providing real-time data to corporations and individuals. Interest has been expressed by investors, family offices, software companies, private protection groups, international investigation firms, and more to address the growing presence of data on the open, non-indexed, deep and dark web, and social media. CTI reports help individuals and organizations understand the threats that have, will, or are currently targeting them.

Tego's CTI reporting service will be provided in real time based on emerging threats and on customized cadences defined by the customer. The cost to the client will depend on the size and complexity of the client's cyber footprint.

"The CTI reporting service provides a client with a valuable tool in the continued fight against cyber-crime," stated Shannon Wilkson, CEO of Tego Cyber Inc. "The information contained in the CTI report can be used to prepare for, enable protection against, and counter-act the cyber threats that the individual or enterprise faces. We are especially pleased to announce our first corporate customer for this new offering and look forward to rolling this service out to the market."

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB, "the Company") was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a cyber threat intelligence application that integrates with top end security platforms to gather, analyze, then proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego Threat Intelligence Platform (TTIP) takes in vetted and curated threat data and after utilizing a proprietary process, the platform compiles, analyzes, and then delivers that data to an enterprise network in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. The threat data provides additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disparate information. The first version of the TTIP will integrate with the widely accepted SPLUNK platform to provide real-time threat intelligence to macro enterprises using the SPLUNK architecture. The Company plans on developing future versions of the TTIP for integration with other established SIEM systems and platforms including: Elastic, IBM QRadar, AT&T AlienVault, Exabeam, and Google Chronical. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

