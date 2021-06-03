First Citizens Launches Streamlined Solution for Securities-Based Lines of Credit

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

First Citizens Launches Streamlined Solution for Securities-Based Lines of Credit

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

RALEIGH, N.C., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Citizens Wealth Management recently launched the First Citizens Easy Access Line, which provides securities-based lines of credit (SBL) to clients in all 50 states through a partnership with Supernova Technology™. The Supernova partnership supports an easier and more efficient digital experience for advisors and clients.

“A securities-based line of credit can be an important tool — whether clients have a specific, near-term need or just require ready access to cost-effective liquidity,” said First Citizens Private Banking Director Steve Gilland. “First Citizens now provides SBLs for clients of select third-party investment managers and, thanks to Supernova Technology, we can now quickly help these clients access their liquidity when the need arises. Easy implementation, flexibility and attractive pricing make the line an ideal complement to investment portfolios.”

With the First Citizens Easy Access Line, clients will also be able to borrow money using their own First Citizens-managed non-retirement investment portfolio as collateral. It allows clients to remain invested and keep their asset allocation strategy in place, while still having easy access to the liquidity they need.

“With the integration with First Citizens Bank, our technology is now providing more investors with easier access to securities-based lines of credit than ever before. Our solution enables a faster, more collaborative, and transparent experience through the life of the loan,” said Tao Huang, CEO of Supernova Technology. “We are excited to be the partner of choice for First Citizens and are committed to providing its private bankers, financial consultants and a broader group of their customers with fast and easy access to SBLs through our robust digital technology solution.”

About First Citizens Wealth Management
First Citizens Wealth Management is a registered trademark of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. First Citizens Wealth Management products and services are offered by First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company (First Citizens Bank), Member FDIC; First Citizens Investor Services, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor; and First Citizens Asset Management, Inc., an SEC-registered investment advisor.

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank serves customers at more than 500 branches in 19 states. First Citizens Bank is a major subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares Inc. ( FCNCA), which has more than $53 billion in assets. For information, visit firstcitizens.com. First Citizens Bank. Forever First®.

About Supernova Lending, LLC
Supernova Lending, LLC, a financial technology company based in Chicago, has built an industry-leading, fully-configurable, end-to-end software solution to automate securities-backed lending from origination through the life of the loan. The company empowers lenders, wealth management firms, and financial advisors with education and software to deliver a low-interest rate liquidity solution to a broad segment of their clients. Using state-of-the-art risk monitoring systems, Supernova provides a robust level of information, data analytics, and transparency that few in the industry can match. The Supernova Technology Trademark is used under license from Supernova Lending, LLC.

Contact:Barbara Thompson
First Citizens Bank
919-716-2716
ti?nf=ODI0ODUwNiM0MjI0NzY4IzIwODk4NTY=
ad072b6f-0d02-476f-9e67-3bb21a5e4a17
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment