Latham, The Pool Company Launches Immersive Pool Planning Area for Customers to Digitally Design Their Dream Backyard

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Latham, The Pool Company Launches Immersive Pool Planning Area for Customers to Digitally Design Their Dream Backyard

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Innovative section empowers consumers with tools to personalize and create custom pool designs at their fingertips

LATHAM, N.Y., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham, The Pool Company, the leading provider of residential inground pools and accessories in North America, Australia and New Zealand, has launched Plan Your Pool, an interactive section of the company’s website that offers a new, innovative way for homeowners and future homeowners to personalize, prepare, and budget ahead of purchasing a pool for their home. This pool-planning section provides an immersive experience that enables homeowners to explore specific needs and confirm product interest at their fingertips.

The new section, available to homeowners and future homeowners nationwide, puts Latham at the forefront of the industry as the first provider to create a seamless, online platform built for proprietors. Features and benefits of the platform include exploring swimming pool shapes and patterns, backyard requirements, installation details, product descriptions, preferences and much more.

“Our team is continuously looking for ways to make the pool planning process interactive and enjoyable for homeowners to be creative,” said Joel Culp, Latham’s chief marketing officer. “With the new pool planning tools, we hope to create an experience that makes designing your backyard living space effortless, bringing all of your dream pool options to life. We want homeowners to feel confident and informed when choosing a Latham pool every step of the way.”

In addition to the customizable tools within the new section, Plan Your Pool also includes a Pool Cost Estimator, which allows homeowners to compare and contrast different pricing options that fit their budget. Plan Your Pool amplifies Latham’s commitment to deliver the best options for the backyard with the latest poolside technology on the market, making homeowners’ dreams come true. This new feature is in addition to Latham’s visualizer tools that allow consumers to use augmented reality to put a fiberglass pool in their backyard – choosing shape, color and decking. Latham’s liner visualizer tool is a web-based platform that lets consumers see a vinyl liner in various shapes, right down to the hue of the water.

Starting today, the Plan Your Pool feature will be available on Latham’s website. For more information about Latham’s products and offerings, please visit www.lathampool.com.

About Latham, The Pool Company
Latham, the Pool Company™, headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand. With over six decades of experience being at the center of the backyard lifestyle, Latham is committed to offering top quality pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand and pool accessories globally. With its fiberglass and vinyl-liner above-ground and in-ground pools, Latham continues to provide the best options for your backyard living space, along with the latest poolside technology available on the market. Latham’s automatic safety pool covers and all-season pool covers and pool liners, sold under the Latham, Coverstar and GLI brands, are known for their reliability, durability and innovation. Servicing families across North America, Australia and New Zealand, Latham’s mission has always been about making customers’ backyard dreams come true.  

For more information please visit, https://www.lathampool.com/.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
5W Public Relations
[email protected]
212-999-5585

Jodie Davis
Latham, The Pool Company
[email protected]
518-951-1175


ti?nf=ODI0ODUxNSM0MjI2NzE5IzIyMDczMjM=
5863c644-65f6-43f8-acdb-22face17004f

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment