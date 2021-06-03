SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates TGR Financial, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TGR Financial, Inc. (“TGR Financial” or the “Company”) ( TGRF) in connection with the Company’s proposed acquisition by First Foundation Inc. (“First Foundation”) ( FFWM). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TGR Financial’s shareholders will receive 0.6068 of a share of First Foundation for each TGR Financial share they own or TGR Financial Series A non-voting convertible preferred stock, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $15.24 based upon TGR Financial’s June 2, 2021 closing price of $25.12. Following consummation of the all-stock transaction, existing TGR Financial shareholders will own approximately 20.2% of the outstanding shares of First Foundation’s common stock.



WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether TGR Financial’s board acted in the best interest of TGR Financial’s public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates TGR Financial’s shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to TGR Financial’s public shareholders.

