Zimmerman Advertising Hired by Office Depot as a Partner for Strategy and Creative

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 3, 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmerman Advertising, an Omnicom Group company and the leading integrated, retail agency in the country, announced today that Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform with an online presence and approximately 1,100 Office Depot and OfficeMax stores, has hired the agency as a partner for marketing support.

Zimmerman Advertising will provide strategic guidance, research, develop marketing/campaign plans, develop content/messaging and work closely with the Office Depot marketing team and media agency to execute marketing strategies to drive performance. The two companies have worked together for many years in the past decade.

Office Depot is laser focused on executing a strategy that delivers customer-focused value across all major segments. This requires an increased dedication to the messaging put in market and an experienced marketing partner to assist in the development of messaging and content that will engage and retain existing consumers, as well as reach new customers in the small business sector.

"We've always loved Office Depot® OfficeMax® and we believe they're once again poised for incredible growth. They have the right talent, the right proposition and the right ambition. I'm thrilled we get to work together again," added Jordan Zimmerman, Founder and Chairman of Zimmerman.

"It's important for us to have campaigns that will support our mission of enabling business growth but resonate with the millions of consumers that shop with us weekly. We're extremely excited to be working with Zimmerman again," said Wesley Brinkhurst, vice president of marketing for Office Depot.

About Zimmerman Advertising
Zimmerman Advertising, an Omnicom Group company, is the leading integrated, retail agency in the country. Zimmerman's clients represent some of the most prominent retail brands in the country, including Nissan, McDonald's, Tire Kingdom, Kay Jewelers, Five Below, AutoNation, and Planet Fitness. Headquartered in South Florida, the agency has retail service offices throughout the country, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, and Atlanta. For information on the agency, visit http://www.zadv.com.

About Office Depot
Office Depot, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Through its banner brands Office Depot® and OfficeMax®, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business through approximately 1,100 stores, an online presence and thousands of dedicated sales professionals. For more information, visit news.theodpcorp.com and follow @officedepot on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

The ODP Corporation and Office Depot are trademarks of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. ©2021 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmerman-advertising-hired-by-office-depot-as-a-partner-for-strategy-and-creative-301305442.html

SOURCE Zimmerman

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL99880&Transmission_Id=202106031236PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL99880&DateId=20210603
