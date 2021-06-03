Concurrent Welcomes Ten Advisor Partner Teams with over $1 Billion in Assets

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concurrent, a partnership of elite independent advisors affiliated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (RJFS) (member FINRA/SIPC), has had a robust start to its 2021 growth strategy with the addition of 10 new advisor partner teams entrusted with more than $1 billion in client assets.

"Even in the face of a global pandemic and disruption to the American economy, we had a dynamic year for growth in 2020 and this year is even stronger," said Kevin McFarland, Founding Partner, Concurrent. "As advisors have adapted to new ways of doing business, our network has become a destination of choice for top performing entrepreneurial-minded advisors."

The latest advisors to join the Concurrent network include:

Zach Yaklin, CFA® with AUM of $213 million; formerly with Wells Fargo Bank and based in San Diego and Traverse, MI.

Michael Grover, CFP®, Managing Partner, Grover Financial Group with AUM of $311 million; an existing Raymond James Financial Services advisor and based in Modesto, CA. The six-person team also includes Financial Advisors Robert Powell, Justin Grover, Eric Taylor, with support from Jan Constable and Linda Carranza.

Thad Ortez, CFP®, AWMA®, also an existing Raymond James advisor in the Modesto, CA area, with AUM of $65 million.

Randy Sauer, CRPC®, Sauer Wealth Management with AUM $191.8 million; formerly with Wells Fargo Advisors and based in Pittsburg, KS, supported by Kallee Tucker. This is the first Kansas-based team to join the Concurrent network.

Vikki Ciotti with AUM of $65.6 million; formerly with Wells Fargo Advisors, based in Sarasota, FL, and supported by Rona Powers.

Clint Tighe and Rob Broome with AUM of $90 million; both formerly with Wells Fargo Advisors have joined Winter Park Wealth Group based in Winter Park, FL.

Jason Fernandez, with AUM of $56.5 million and formerly with Wells Fargo Advisors joined Wealth Partners Alliance in Dallas, TX.

Warren Bowman in St. Petersburg, FL joins from Wells Fargo Advisors with $80 million in AUM.

Michael Cox and Nic Manns, who join from Wells Fargo Advisors with AUM of $100 million, will be operating as the Cox Private Wealth Management Group in New Port Ritchey, FL.

George Hoos, formerly with Morgan Stanley is a solo advisor in Sarasota, FL with $90 million in AUM.

"It is extremely gratifying that so many outstanding advisors have chosen our business model, which combines independence with the operational support and extensive resources of a larger network," Mike Hlavek, Founding Partner, Concurrent added. "We look forward to working with all of our new partners to grow their businesses and our network, and helping them give their clients the best service possible."

About Concurrent

Concurrent (concurrentadvisors.com) is an advisor-owned partnership of elite independent organizations working together to realize a common vision of creating a superior client experience while growing their own practices.

Headquartered in San Diego, Concurrent was founded in 2016 and currently serves 125 advisors in 55 offices with over $11.5 billion in assets under management (AUM) and approximately $12 billion under advisement (as of 5/15/2021). Drawing upon their individual and unified strengths, our financial advisors leverage their collective scale to provide an attractive value proposition to both clients and other independent-minded advisors in a highly competitive and constantly evolving wealth management landscape.

Concurrent and its network of advisor teams are not registered broker/dealers or registered investment advisers. Concurrent's network of financial advisors are registered representatives of Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

About Raymond James Financial Services

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,300 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $1.09 trillion. Investment advisory services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc.

CONTACT: Lisa Aldape

JConnelly

973 525 6550

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concurrent-welcomes-ten-advisor-partner-teams-with-over-1-billion-in-assets-301305451.html

SOURCE Concurrent