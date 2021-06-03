Neeren Chauhan to lead Zurich North America Strategy, Innovation & Business Development

PR Newswire

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neeren Chauhan has been named Head of Strategy, Innovation & Business Development for Zurich North America, effective June 7, 2021. Chauhan will report to Zurich North America CEO Kristof Terryn.

"The North America leadership team and I look forward to working closely with Neeren to ensure we deliver on our strategic priorities," said Terryn. "We'll work together to identify and bring to life forward-thinking innovations that will help our customers and interesting opportunities to further develop the business."

Chauhan joins Zurich after serving as Vice President, Distribution Transformation and Market Share Growth for Allstate Insurance Company. He has over two decades of global leadership experience across Asia, Europe, and North America. Chauhan joined KPMG in 2002 and served as a leader in the Operations and Technology Risk practice. In 2008, he joined McKinsey & Company where he held various positions within the Financial Services practice based out of the Chicago office. He joined Allstate in 2013 and held various senior leadership positions spearheading a variety of digital, strategy, business building, innovation, and change management initiatives.

Chauhan will be based at Zurich's North America headquarters in Schaumburg, Ill.

About Zurich North America

Zurich North America is one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals. Our customers represent industries ranging from agriculture to technology and include more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. We've backed the building of some of the most recognizable structures in North America. Our North American, LEED Platinum® headquarters is located in the Chicago area. We employ approximately 9,000 people in North America and have offices throughout the U.S. and Canada. Further information is available at www.zurichna.com.

Zurich North America is part of Zurich Insurance Group, a leading multi-line insurer that serves its customers in global and local markets. With approximately 55,000 employees, Zurich provides a wide range of property and casualty, and life insurance products and services in more than 215 countries and territories. Zurich's customers include individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. The Group is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1872. The holding company, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN), is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information is available at www.zurich.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neeren-chauhan-to-lead-zurich-north-america-strategy-innovation--business-development-301305418.html

SOURCE Zurich North America