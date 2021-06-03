Logo
Encore At Wynn Las Vegas Introduces Dog-Friendly Resort Program

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Luxury Resort Now Offers Five-Star Service For Four-Legged Guests Featuring Exclusive Array Of Puppy Pampering Amenities

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, June 3, 2021

LAS VEGAS, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore at Wynn Las Vegas is extending its renowned level of luxury service to canine clientele with the launch of a new dog-friendly resort program. Beginning today, guests of Encore can enjoy their stay in any room or suite with up to two furry friends, and indulge in exclusive amenities that meet the needs of this new breed of resort VIPs – Very Important Puppies.

Guests are encouraged to tag social media posts of their dogs at the resort with #WagForWynn for a chance to be featured on Wynn Las Vegas' social media accounts.

Photos and broll for media use:
https://wynn.box.com/s/bhwl7czl3480ml0690waehc0x8kmqohl

The pampering begins at check-in with a complimentary doggy bag of welcome gifts that includes a fetching Wynn-logoed neckerchief, fun toy for playtime, and an all-natural dog treat. To keep puppy busy and feel more at home during times the owner may be occupied, guests can work with Encore's Concierge team to arrange a schedule of dog walking or sitting services.

Bone Appetite, the new room service doggy dining menu, elevates canine cuisine to an artform. In addition to a selection of snacks and dessert, guests can choose from several meat, fish, and vegetable dishes to satisfy discerning puppy palettes. Highlights include the Best In Show, with lamb, steamed potatoes, and squash; Healthy Bites, with seared salmon, green beans, and brown rice; and the Puppy Patty, with Black Angus beef, broccoli, and farro.

Every day can feel like a vacation at home with a new collection of doggy clothing and accessories available for purchase exclusively at the resort. The fun and functional Wynn-branded line features essential items like leashes, collars, blankets, and bowls; to the more extravagant like hoodies, a pet tee pee, and champagne bottle chew toy. At the center of the collection is a perfectly puppy-sized Wynn Resorts signature robe. A guest favorite for its silky soft fabric and ultra-plush comfort, the doggy version is an exact replica of its human-sized counterpart, and is sure to become a collector's item.

For more information including nightly fees based on room type, fees for additional amenities, weight restrictions and other policies, and frequently asked questions, please visit https://www.wynnlasvegas.com/about-us/pet-policy.

About Wynn Las Vegas
Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2021 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list for the thirteenth time. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities, such as the recently renovated Wynn Golf Club and 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com.

Contact:
Eric Kreller, Wynn Las Vegas
702-770-3740
[email protected]

Pampered_Puppy_Credit_Gary_James.jpg

Arriving_In_Style_Credit_Gary_James.jpg

Bone_Appetit_Credit_Gary_James.jpg

Wynn_Las_Vegas_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA99060&sd=2021-06-03 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encore-at-wynn-las-vegas-introduces-dog-friendly-resort-program-301305424.html

SOURCE Wynn Las Vegas

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA99060&Transmission_Id=202106031209PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA99060&DateId=20210603
