TTEC Wins 3 Gold Stevie® Awards for Innovation, Plus Two Others for Valuable Service

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Awards recognise sales and customer service excellence across Asia-Pacific

PR Newswire

DENVER, June 3, 2021

DENVER, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovator for end-to-end digital CX solutions, announced today that it has earned three Gold Asia-Pacific Stevie® Sales & Customer Service Awards for Innovation:

  • Innovative use of technology in Human Resources (CultureCX)
  • Innovative use of technology in Customer Service (Healthcare Customer Service)
  • Innovation in Customer Service Management, Planning & Practice

In addition to the Gold awards, TTEC also took home a Silver award in Most Valuable Corporate Response and a Bronze award for Most Valuable Service. It is the second year in a row that TTEC has been awarded Gold awards.

"Being once again recognised by the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards is both an honour and a testament to our commitment to delivering the best customer and employee experiences powered by digital technologies," said Arthur Nowak, SVP of Asia-Pacific Operations at TTEC. "At TTEC, we are at the forefront delivering the 'total experience,' unifying people and technology to work cohesively and complimentary to deliver efficient and optimized customer journeys on behalf of our clients."

The awards highlighted companies that went above and beyond to provide excellent customer service, even as thousands of employees moved to work at home because of COVID-19. TTEC's emphasis on creating exceptional customer experiences with flexibility and scale stood out with resilience and perseverance through uncertain times.

TTEC was recognised for its commitment to employees and superior client service, even in the midst of the pandemic. TTEC's response to COVID-19 was swift, seamless, and highly efficient. Our T-NOW offering maximised effort in delivering AI-enabled customer service and technology solutions that made continuity and resiliency of businesses possible. At the height of the pandemic, TTEC were able to hire, train and position agents for instant support in as little as 72 hours.

And our CultureCX movement digitised end-to-end employee experience, utilising automation for business processes, AI-enabled training programs, and other engaging digital tools to improve the employee experience. Results included increased employee engagement scores and notable decreases in attrition.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognise innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 18 years.

"The eighth edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted many remarkable nominations," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher.  "The organizations that won this year have demonstrated that they have continued to innovate and succeed despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and we applaud them for their perseverance and creativity.  We look forward to celebrating many of this year's winners during our virtual awards ceremony on 14 July."

Additional Resources:

About TTEC:
TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovator for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience-as-a-Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step along the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 58,500 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results.  To learn more, visit us at https://www.ttec.com/apac.

About the Stevie® Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Elizabeth Glagowski
[email protected]
203-357-5179

TTEC_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA99804&sd=2021-06-03 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ttec-wins-3-gold-stevie-awards-for-innovation-plus-two-others-for-valuable-service-301305428.html

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA99804&Transmission_Id=202106031214PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA99804&DateId=20210603
