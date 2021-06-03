SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Community Bankers Trust Corporation Merger

WILMINGTON, Del., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Community Bankers Trust Corporation (“Community Bankers”) (NASDAQ GS: ESXB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Community Bankers’ agreement to be acquired by United Bankshares, Inc. (“United Bankshares”) (NASDAQ GS: UBSI). Under the terms of the agreement, Community Bankers’ shareholders will receive 0.3173 shares of United Bankshares common stock per share.



