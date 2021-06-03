Century Aluminum Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and U.S. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) America's largest primary aluminum producer, today hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the planned 50% production capacity increase at its Mount Holly, South Carolina smelter, alongside a more than $60 million capital investment. The ribbon cutting ceremony also highlighted the creation of an additional 100 new aluminum jobs, bringing the total number of employees to over 400 at the Mt. Holly, SC smelter.

Today's ceremonial restart includes remarks by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, U.S. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, Santee Cooper CEO Mark Bonsall, Century CEO Mike Bless and Incoming Century CEO Jesse Gary.

"Thanks to the Section 232 program and the leadership of Governor McMaster, Majority Whip Clyburn, and Secretary Hitt, Century Aluminum is proud to be increasing production capacity at Mt. Holly by 50%. Century's more than $60 million investment and the creation of 100 good paying aluminum jobs in South Carolina, further demonstrates our commitment to rebuilding America's primary aluminum industry." - Incoming CEO and President of Century Aluminum Jesse Gary

"Century Aluminum's Mt. Holly plant has long served as a unique economic driver for Berkeley County and their success is a win for South Carolina. I congratulate Century Aluminum and all who have worked so hard to make this day a reality." - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.

"Let me congratulate the leadership and all the teamworkers at Century on this great relaunch… About a hundred of the employees there live in the sixth congressional district that I am proud to represent." With a message of unity, U.S. House Majority Whip Clyburn added: "South Carolina is one state, this is one country, and all of us ought to work to become one people." - U.S. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (SC-06)

"Companies like Century Aluminum continue to help strengthen our state's manufacturing sector. The company's decision to expand in South Carolina shows that our state's advantageous economic environment and talented workforce not only attract business, but also help them grow." - South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

Century's Mt. Holly smelter is the newest and most efficient smelter in the United States. The Mt. Holly smelter produces aluminum that is a critical component for many sectors of the economy, including automotive, electrical, construction and aerospace industries as well as our military. The aluminum produced at Mt. Holly is a key input for renewable energy components that are essential to a low-carbon future in the United States.

About Century Aluminum Company

Century Aluminum Company is the largest primary aluminum producer in the United States, with three operating aluminum smelters in Kentucky and South Carolina. For more information: www.centuryaluminum.com.

SOURCE Century Aluminum Company