Fannie Mae Launches 'Your Own Story,' Provides Important Facts and Information for Future Homeowners

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fannie Mae Launches 'Your Own Story,' Provides Important Facts and Information for Future Homeowners

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Data Identifies Top Misperceptions Impacting Homebuying

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2021

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) is helping to demystify the homebuying process for future homeowners with "Your Own Story," a campaign designed to increase consumer knowledge with facts and figures that dispel myths about what it takes to achieve sustainable homeownership. In honor of National Homeownership Month, these resources provide consumers the necessary tools to take the first steps in the homebuying process.

"Homebuyer education is at the heart of Fannie Mae's mission and that's why we created Your Own Story, an interactive resource for future homebuyers to help them achieve sustainable homeownership," said Katrina Jones, Vice President of Racial Equity Strategy & Impact, Fannie Mae. "We know that misinformation can negatively impact potential homebuyers – especially those with moderate or low income – as many set the bar higher than needed for credit scores and down payments."

According to a June 2019 report*, a majority of consumers overestimate the minimum credit score or required down payment necessary to qualify for a mortgage, which creates a perceived barrier to entry for homeownership. "Your Own Story" addresses those misperceptions with facts, educating future homebuyers that when certain eligibility requirements are met, 3% down payment loans are available, and, even with a credit score of 620, consumers may be able to qualify for a mortgage. 

"Your Own Story" breaks down the path to homeownership in seven interactive steps, including the basic requirements necessary to qualify for a mortgage, factors to consider when choosing a home, and the responsibilities of homeownership. Potential homebuyers will also find strategies for saving money for a down payment; ways to improve low credit scores; an affordability calculator to estimate a maximum home purchase price based on current expenses and income; the different types of loans; and much more.

"Fannie Mae is continually focused on sustainable homeownership," Jones added. "National Homeownership Month is an excellent opportunity to give people the facts and show them how they can get on the pathway to owning a home." 

To explore the "Your Own Story" resources, visit knowyouroptions.com/homeownership

*Research Methodology
An online survey of a total of 3,647 American adults, age 18-plus, nationwide, using Ipsos Public Affairs' KnowledgePanel® who are either the sole financial decision-maker or who share in the financial decision-making in their household.

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of people in America. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit:
fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE (800-232-6643)

favicon.png?sn=CL99981&sd=2021-06-03 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-launches-your-own-story-provides-important-facts-and-information-for-future-homeowners-301305492.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL99981&Transmission_Id=202106031331PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL99981&DateId=20210603
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment