Thursday Morning Market Highlights

U.S. markets

U.S. stocks traded in the red on Thursday despite better-than-expected reports on the labor market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.03% to 34,589, the S&P 500 Index slid 0.30% to 4,195 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.89% at 13,634.

Gainers







Ford Motor Co. ( F , Financial) +6.5%







Financial) +6.5% General Motors Co. ( GM , Financial) +5.7%







Financial) +5.7% NRG Energy Inc. ( NRG , Financial) +3.2%







Financial) +3.2% Invesco Ltd. ( IVZ , Financial) +3%







Financial) +3% Borgwarner Inc. ( BWA , Financial) +1.5%







Financial) +1.5% Halliburton Co. ( HAL , Financial) +2.3%





Losers







Southwest Airlines Co. ( LUV , Financial) -4%







Financial) -4% Freeport-McMoRan Inc. ( FCX , Financial) -3.7%







Financial) -3.7% A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) -3.6%







Alaska Air Group Inc. ( ALK , Financial) -3.4%







Financial) -3.4% Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) -3.3%







Newmont Corp. (NEM) -2.4%





Global markets

The main European stock markets traded mixed. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 0.61%, Germany's Dax rose 0.19%, France's CAC 40 was down 0.21% and Spain's Ibex 35 declined 0.42%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.39%, India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.74%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng slid 1.13% and China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.36%.

Smartsheet releases earnings report

Shares of Smartsheet Inc. ( SMAR, Financial) traded in the green, gaining almost 5% on Thursday to $63.03, after the company posted its fiscal first-quarter results.

The company's revenue grew 36.9% year over year to $117.08 million, beating expectations by $2.32 million. The company posted a loss per share of 9 cents, topping estimates by 5 cents.

President and CEO Mark Mader had the following to say:



“We’re very pleased with our strong start to the year, bolstered by our continued traction in the enterprise…These results demonstrate how no-code technologies like Smartsheet are becoming a critical part of the enterprise technology stack, enabling organizations to manage programs, processes, and projects at scale."







Subscription revenue reached $108.0 million, up 40% year over year. Professional services revenue was $9.1 million, an increase of 9%.

Net operating cash flow was -$3.0 million, compared to net operating cash flow of -$24.3 million in the prior-year quarter. Further, the net free cash flow was -$8.2 million, compared to -$28.2 million in the comparable quarter of fiscal 2021.

Looking ahead to fiscal year 2022, the company expects revenue to be between $510 million and $515 million, compared to the consensus of $504.74 million. It also projects a non-GAAP net loss per share of 44 cents to 36 cents.

The company's shares have retreated 7.4% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 13.9%.

Hedge fund managers did not make movements in the stock in 2020.