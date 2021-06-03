Thursday Morning Market Highlights

U.S. markets
U.S. stocks traded in the red on Thursday despite better-than-expected reports on the labor market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.03% to 34,589, the S&P 500 Index slid 0.30% to 4,195 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.89% at 13,634.
Gainers
- Ford Motor Co. (F, Financial) +6.5%
- General Motors Co. (GM, Financial) +5.7%
- NRG Energy Inc. (NRG, Financial) +3.2%
- Invesco Ltd. (IVZ, Financial) +3%
- Borgwarner Inc. (BWA, Financial) +1.5%
- Halliburton Co. (HAL, Financial) +2.3%
Losers
- Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV, Financial) -4%
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX, Financial) -3.7%
- A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) -3.6%
- Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK, Financial) -3.4%
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) -3.3%
- Newmont Corp. (NEM) -2.4%
Global markets
The main European stock markets traded mixed. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 0.61%, Germany's Dax rose 0.19%, France's CAC 40 was down 0.21% and Spain's Ibex 35 declined 0.42%.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.39%, India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.74%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng slid 1.13% and China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.36%.
Smartsheet releases earnings report
Shares of Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR, Financial) traded in the green, gaining almost 5% on Thursday to $63.03, after the company posted its fiscal first-quarter results.
The company's revenue grew 36.9% year over year to $117.08 million, beating expectations by $2.32 million. The company posted a loss per share of 9 cents, topping estimates by 5 cents.
President and CEO Mark Mader had the following to say:
“We’re very pleased with our strong start to the year, bolstered by our continued traction in the enterprise…These results demonstrate how no-code technologies like Smartsheet are becoming a critical part of the enterprise technology stack, enabling organizations to manage programs, processes, and projects at scale."
Subscription revenue reached $108.0 million, up 40% year over year. Professional services revenue was $9.1 million, an increase of 9%.
Net operating cash flow was -$3.0 million, compared to net operating cash flow of -$24.3 million in the prior-year quarter. Further, the net free cash flow was -$8.2 million, compared to -$28.2 million in the comparable quarter of fiscal 2021.
Looking ahead to fiscal year 2022, the company expects revenue to be between $510 million and $515 million, compared to the consensus of $504.74 million. It also projects a non-GAAP net loss per share of 44 cents to 36 cents.
The company's shares have retreated 7.4% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 13.9%.
Hedge fund managers did not make movements in the stock in 2020.
