Root, Inc. Announces Entry into Wisconsin

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. ( ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced its entry into Wisconsin. Root is now available to the 4.3 million drivers in Wisconsin, making it the company’s 31st state. A fellow Midwesterner, Root was founded in Columbus, Ohio, and is thrilled to be available in more Great Lakes states.



Root Insurance is founded on the power of data. The insurance innovator is committed to unbreaking an archaic industry using modern, mobile-first technology that brings a best-in-class experience to drivers.

The Root app uses the technology in drivers’ smartphones to measure how they actually drive, making driving score the #1 factor in a Root car insurance quote, not discriminatory demographic factors such as age, ZIP code, or credit score. With Root, drivers are in control and able to manage everything through the app, like choosing coverages and filing a claim in minutes.

“We’re fundamentally changing and building a better car insurance experience,” says Root CEO Alex Timm. “This is an exciting and pivotal point for us as we expand our footprint to bring affordable, easy, and fair car insurance to Wisconsin’s drivers .”

Wisconsinites can sign up through the Root app in less than a minute. After signing up, they'll begin their test drive, which usually takes a few weeks. Root measures driving habits like focused driving, smooth braking, and gentle turning to determine who is a safe driver and who isn't. So, good Wisconsin drivers could save more with Root.

If you’re in the Dairyland State and interested in learning more, visit Root’s website . To download the Root app, visit the Apple Store or Google Play. To find everywhere else Root is available, visit the website and filter by state.

About Root

Root Insurance is the nation’s first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the principle that auto insurance rates should be based primarily on how someone drives, not who they are. Using mobile technology and data science, Root offers personalized, fair rates to good drivers all through an easy-to-use app.

Root is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with renters insurance available in Arkansas, Missouri, Ohio, Georgia, Kentucky, Nevada, Tennessee, and Utah, and auto insurance currently available to drivers in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

