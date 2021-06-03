Optimus Healthcare Services Announces FINRA Approval for Corporate Name Change

Industry Veteran Cliff Saffron named Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Optimus Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTC PINK:HOPS) announced today that it received approval notification from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) for a corporate name change. The entity formerly known as "Between Dandelions" will begin doing business as of June 3, 2021, as Optimus Healthcare Services, Inc. The symbol for Optimus Healthcare Services will remain as "HOPS."

"The FINRA approval is an important element of our growth strategy which is focused on leveraging the synergies within Optimus to enhance shareholder value," said Marc Wiener, Optimus Healthcare Services CEO. "In addition to the symbolism of the name change to accurately reflect the emphasis of our platform, additional efforts are focused on the continued evaluation of potential acquisitions of healthcare-related businesses. Other management activities include the up-listing of Optimus to a more senior financial platform, when appropriate, and the continued expansion of our Board and Management with key thought and business leaders."

In addition, Kenneth Orr, Executive Chair of Optimus Healthcare Services, announced that long-time legal counsel and industry executive Cliff Saffron has joined the company to serve as the Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel. Mr. Saffron has assumed responsibilities related to aligning corporate growth and the long-term strategic vision for Optimus Healthcare Services.

About Optimus

Optimus Healthcare Services is focused on creating a network of innovative healthcare companies that advance clinical research, disease management and improve physician/patient interactions. A prime focus will include acquiring controlling interests in a variety of healthcare-related businesses.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Optimus and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning Optimus's business are described in Periodic and Current Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Optimus is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Marc Wiener

CEO Optimus Healthcare Services

[email protected]

516-669-6555

Dan Cohen

President, Optimus Healthcare Services

[email protected]

202-329-1825

