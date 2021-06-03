SOHM Receives Semi-Annual Order From Private Label Customer to Boost Anticipated Revenue for 2021

CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / SOHM, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK:SHMN), generic Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, and Cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories, announced today that the Company has received a semi-annual, bi-monthly order for prescription skincare topical products, estimated to have a top-line revenue value of approximately $500k.

Management indicated that this order was generated from a private label customer of the Company, and will be distributed across the country to pharmacy chains such as Publix, CVS and Wal-Mart. Management also indicated that during the 1st QT of 2021, the Company received from this customer, a mandate for the development, manufacture, and supply of seven SKU. Since then, however, that request has morphed into the newly revised order announced today.

"Our private label customers have always been a coveted and valuable resource for SOHM and this order speaks to that very point," stated Mr. Baron Night, CEO of SOHM, Inc. "We anticipate that upon the completion of these orders, the Company will be set on a path toward positive revenue in 2021. We also believe that with what is expected to follow, we could potentially exceed last year's revenue with greater profitability."

Management indicated that there continues to be an aggressive push to hit its financial targets and in 2021 and achieve greater growth than experienced in previous years.

About SOHM, Inc.: SOHM, Inc., is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a vision "Globalè Prospèro" that tries to build continuous growth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing targets the rapidly growing healthcare segments such as Nutraceuticals, Cosmeceuticals, and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America with manufacturing alliances in India as well as a strategic alliance with US manufacturing facilities. Although SOHM's generic pharmaceuticals were exported globally and were introduced to the USA in early 2013, SOHM continues its focus on distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", which are statements that are not purely historical and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs, and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports uploaded from time-to-time on OTCMarkets.com.

