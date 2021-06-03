Kingfisher Metals Announces Closing of $4.6 Million Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. ( TSXV:KFR, Financial) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its upsized marketed best efforts private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of C$4.6 million (the "Offering"). The Offering was led by PI Financial Corp. (the "Agent") as sole bookrunner.

The Offering was comprised of (i) 5,450,000 charity flow-through units (the "Charity FT Units") at a price of C$0.63 per Charity FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$3.4 million; and (ii) 2,437,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of C$0.51 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$1.2 million.

As previously announced, each Charity FT Unit consists of one charity flow-through common share and one half of one transferable non-flow-through common share purchase warrant (each whole such common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one half of one transferable non-flow-through common share purchase Warrant. Each Warrant shall be exercisable into one additional non-flow-through common share of the Company for 24 months at an exercise price of C$0.70.

The net proceeds raised from the Charity FT Units and FT Units will be used by the Company to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) related to the Company's projects before 2023.

In connection with the Offering, the Agent received an aggregate cash fee equal to 7.0% of the gross proceeds from the Offering, other than to certain purchasers identified by the Company to the Agent in which case a cash fee of 2% was paid. In addition, the Company issued to the Agent 529,334 non-transferable compensation warrants (the "Compensation Warrants"). Each Compensation Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share at an exercise price equal to $0.51 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

Dustin Perry, CEO, stated "The proceeds of this financing will immediately go to work in funding our 2021 exploration campaign which is underway. Our exploration team is filled with excitement as we embark on the inaugural drilling campaign at the highly prospective Cloud Drifter Trend."

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada.

Closing of the Offering is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on underexplored district-scale projects in British Columbia. Kingfisher has three 100% owned district-scale projects that offer potential exposure to high-grade gold, copper, silver, and zinc. The Company currently has 77,782,801 shares outstanding.

For further information, please contact:

Dustin Perry, P.Geo.

CEO and Director

Phone: +1 236 358 0054

E-Mail: [email protected]

