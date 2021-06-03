Virtu Financial to Participate in Piper Sandler's Global Exchange and FinTech Conference on June 9, 2021

NEW YORK, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. ( VIRT) (“Virtu” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients and liquidity to the global markets, today announced that its CEO Douglas Cifu will participate in a virtual discussion with Richard Repetto at Piper Sandler’s Global Exchange and FinTech Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 4:00 pm ET.



Investors and other interested parties are invited to join the session live or replay via the webcast link available on the company’s website, http://ir.virtu.com. The webcast link replay will be live for 90 days post-event or until September 6, 2021. Participants can also listen by dialing (888) 212.4616 in the US or (443) 863.6557 outside the US. The session code is 795 295 4393#.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading global financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and a myriad of other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre-, intra- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

